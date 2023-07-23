OTM in action for better protection of journalists and improvement of the profession

The Togolese Media Observatory (OTM) brought together this July 21, 2023 in Lomé around thirty journalists, most of whom have less than 5 years of experience. Objective: to make these media professionals aware of the rules that govern the profession and to protect them from sanctions.

Several themes have been developed by experts in the field. These include “The Importance of the Code of Ethics and the Munich Charter in Journalism”; “The Togolese law on the press and communication” and “Responsible navigation in the digital landscape”. On the first, the participants learned about the key principles, the importance of respecting the codes for the profession and for the public, as well as the consequences of a breach. The second allowed media professionals to discuss the specific provisions, the rights and responsibilities that the law confers on journalists, as well as the potential legal consequences in the event of non-compliance.

And finally, the third theme developed shed light on the challenges and opportunities presented by information and communication technologies, how to use them in an ethical and legal manner, and how to avoid common pitfalls. “We have a code which for the moment does not take into account the use of social networks by journalists. It is still a very important tool that must be used, but in its use, do so as not to fall into the traps of the law,” commented the president of the OTM, Fabrice Pétchezi.

Indeed, this capacity building session is part of the project “Promote freedom of expression and media, and protect human rights defenders in Togo (FoE Togo)”. Lasting 3 years (2023-2025), it benefits from the financial support of the European Union and aims to strengthen freedom of expression and the media, as well as the protection of human rights defenders in Togo.

Atha Assan