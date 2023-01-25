The boss of the Gulf Clan, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, He pleaded guilty to the crime of drug trafficking. There the leader of the criminal structure had to appear so that the crimes for which he is accused were clarified.

Otoniel pleaded guilty after being charged with having been part of a transnational criminal organization whose purpose was to export narcotics to the United States.

“Tons of cocaine moved with my permission and my orders from Colombia to Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico,” Otoniel announced before a New York judge.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 4, a gigantic operation was carried out in which Úsuga from the Dijín facilities to the Catam airport, from there, he was transferred at 5:00 p.m. to New York on a DEA plane.

After several hours of retention of the investigated in the United States, the North American justice ruled after receiving one of the most wanted for drug trafficking crimes. Some members of the justice entities such as the attorney general of the Eastern District Court of New York, Breon Peace, the head of the DEA, the anti-drug agency, Anne Milgram, among other officials, presented a press conference with the details of the extradition.

Among the crimes for which ‘Otoniel’ will be tried before the US court will be for acts of drug trafficking, therefore, the arrival of the person involved in US territory took place recently.

Statements by US agents pointed to ‘Otoniel’ as one of the most dangerous traffickers in the world, likewise, he is implicated as one of those responsible for cocaine trafficking in large quantities to that country.

The US justice will question him for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of weapons and he will be tried for the export of 70 tons of cocaine to the United States.