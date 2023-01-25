Home News Otoniel pleads guilty to drug trafficking in the United States
News

Otoniel pleads guilty to drug trafficking in the United States

by admin
Otoniel pleads guilty to drug trafficking in the United States

The boss of the Gulf Clan, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, He pleaded guilty to the crime of drug trafficking. There the leader of the criminal structure had to appear so that the crimes for which he is accused were clarified.

Otoniel pleaded guilty after being charged with having been part of a transnational criminal organization whose purpose was to export narcotics to the United States.

“Tons of cocaine moved with my permission and my orders from Colombia to Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico,” Otoniel announced before a New York judge.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 4, a gigantic operation was carried out in which Úsuga from the Dijín facilities to the Catam airport, from there, he was transferred at 5:00 p.m. to New York on a DEA plane.

After several hours of retention of the investigated in the United States, the North American justice ruled after receiving one of the most wanted for drug trafficking crimes. Some members of the justice entities such as the attorney general of the Eastern District Court of New York, Breon Peace, the head of the DEA, the anti-drug agency, Anne Milgram, among other officials, presented a press conference with the details of the extradition.

Among the crimes for which ‘Otoniel’ will be tried before the US court will be for acts of drug trafficking, therefore, the arrival of the person involved in US territory took place recently.

Statements by US agents pointed to ‘Otoniel’ as one of the most dangerous traffickers in the world, likewise, he is implicated as one of those responsible for cocaine trafficking in large quantities to that country.

See also  Better than 99% of gangster movies, with a hit of 1 billion at the box office. Where does "Anger·Severe Case" look good? _Yen Zidan

The US justice will question him for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of weapons and he will be tried for the export of 70 tons of cocaine to the United States.

You may also like

These are the authors who will be at...

Authorities in Cesar activate preventive security plans for...

Ski resorts around the world usher in peak...

Subject tried to throw blocks of marijuana inside...

China CDC released the national new crown infection...

Renowned journalist from Caracol says goodbye to cameras...

This is how the crime of the dj...

The Colombian women’s league will last five months...

Street inhabitant dying before the gaze of the...

Hitmen in Pitalito

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy