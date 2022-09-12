Among the ten arrested are the mayor and the former mayor of Otranto (Piepaolo and Luciano Cariddi). There are 60 people under investigation as part of the Lecce carabinieri and financial police operation on an alleged fraud in the tourism-hotel sector. Among them the president of Federalberghi Lecce, Raffaele de Santis.

There are 7 precautionary measures. Among the recipients, besides the Charybdis brothers, there are Emanuele Maggiulliformer manager of the technical office of Otranto, Roberto Aloisio, Giuseppe Tondo, Marco Maggio, Salvatore Giannetta, Raffaele De Santispresident of Federalberghi Lecce, e Luigi Stayed.

The crimes charged in various ways are criminal association aimed at carrying out crimes against the public administration, public faith and the administration of justice, as well as in the field of electoral corruption; acts contrary to official duties, fraud in criminal proceedings and misdirection, disturbed freedom of enchantments, fraud against the State and the European Community and more.

According to the prosecution, the investigations reveal a modus operandi of the public apparatus inspired, in addition to personal enrichment, to ensure bases of electoral consensus through a personalistic management of presidia of power at both local and regional level. The preventive seizure aimed at the confiscation of tourist accommodation facilities concerns bathing establishments, agritourism companies, various real estate units and numerous sums of money for an estimated value of several million euros, illegally authorized or carried out in violation of building and landscape regulations .

As reconstructed by the carabinieri of the investigative nucleus and by the military of the tax police nucleus of the Guardia di Finanza, in the activity of the suspects a consolidated associative system of a political-entrepreneurial corruptive nature would emerge that would involve administrators and officials too close to some entrepreneurs with economic interests in that center, cultivated through contrived awarding of contracts and issuing of municipal concessions, offering utilities of different nature, even to ensure a “pool of votes” for the electoral support received by some of the suspects, as well as economic – property advantages for the remaining ones.

The investigations, in particular those in building and landscape-environmental matters, conducted by the Provincial Police, characterized by documentary acquisitions and technical findings, also strengthen the accusatory framework.