On October 5, 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Otuoke Qianqi, Inner Mongolia received a notice that asymptomatic infection of the new crown pneumonia Zhang Mouqian in Xiangyang City, Hubei Province had the itinerary of Otuoke Qianqi. According to the results of epidemiological investigations , the itinerary of the asymptomatic infected person is now announced as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person Zhang Mouqian’s itinerary:

September 29th

16:15, Zhang Mouqian, Wang Mouxi, Xue Mouhong, Wang Mouqing, Pan Moubo and a group of 5 people drove from the direction of Wushen Banner into Chengchuan Town, Otuoke Qianqi. Three people from a Qing arrived at the Chengchuan Hotel to check in, and two people, Wang Mouxi and Xue Mouhong, left Otuoke Qianqi.

September 30

7:41, Zhang Mouqian and Hu Moubo walked to the special breakfast shop for dinner, and then went to Unity Square;

8:36, 2 people arrived at the youth store to buy cigarettes;

8:47, 2 people returned to Chengchuan Hotel;

At 9:06, Zhang Mouqian left the hotel, contacted Yan Mouguo and drove to the warehouse in Dingbian County, Yulin City, Shaanxi Province, and then returned to Chengchuan Town with Yan Mouguo;

12:37, Zhang Mouqian dined with Yan Mouguo and Hu Moubo at Daodaoxiang Stew Restaurant, and then walked back to the hotel;

At 14:53, Zhang Mouqian and Hu Moubo walked to Chengchuan Township Health Center for nucleic acid sampling (the test result was negative), then returned to the hotel and never went out again.

October 1st

At 7:03, Zhang Mouqian, Hu Moubo, and Pan Moubo drove to the special breakfast restaurant for dinner, and then drove along the Liangcheng Line to leave Otuoke Qianqi.

Otuoke Front Banner New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reminds residents:

1. There is a potential risk of infection for those who have repeated activity trajectories with the above-mentioned asymptomatic infected persons. Please report to the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters, the community (Gacha Village) or the disease control department in time for those who overlap with their travel trajectories. Cooperate to accept relevant control measures.

2. Those who conceal their illness, conceal travel information, conceal close contact with confirmed cases, suspected cases or asymptomatic infected persons, or those whose health codes are yellow or red, do not follow the regulations for home health monitoring or centralized isolation and observation If it is suspected of violating the “Public Security Administration Punishment Law”, causing the spread of the new coronavirus or there is a serious danger of spreading it, it may be suspected of violating the “Criminal Law”, which constitutes the crime of obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

3. The majority of residents do not need to panic, and do not believe, spread or spread rumors; take the initiative to protect themselves and maintain a safe social distance; do not gather together, gather less, and advocate a healthy lifestyle; take the initiative to vaccinate against the new crown. If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, you should go to the nearest fever clinic immediately, and take the initiative to inform the 7-day activity track and contact history, wear a mask during the whole process of seeking medical treatment, and try to avoid taking public transportation.

(Reporter Ruan Chao Yang Shunshun from the head office)