Ötzi: dark skin, bald head, Anatolian ancestors

The genome of Ötzi, the famous prehistoric mummy, was decoded back in 2012 – a groundbreaking step in genetic research. This initial analysis provided valuable insights into the genome of early Europeans. Recently, a team of experts from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in collaboration with Eurac Research, took a closer look at the genome. The latest findings not only refine our view of the past, but also shed new light on Ötzi’s origins and appearance.

The continuous development of sequencing technology enabled the research team to analyze the genome more precisely. This in-depth investigation reveals that Ötzi’s genetic mix contains an unexpectedly high proportion of Anatolia ancestry compared to his contemporary European neighbors. This suggests that he came from an isolated alpine community that had little contact with other European groups. The genetic composition provides information about the social dynamics of earlier communities.

Surprising revelations about appearance and health

The study also reveals new aspects of Ötzi’s appearance. It was discovered that his skin type, previously described as Mediterranean-European, was actually darker than previously thought. This discovery not only provides insight into Ötzi’s original skin color, but is also important for the preservation of the mummy.

It is the darkest skin tone found in European finds from the same period. It was previously thought that the mummy’s skin darkened during storage in the ice, but what we’re seeing now is probably Ötzi’s original skin color to a large extent. Knowing this is of course also important for conservation. Albert Zink, Head of the Institute for Mummy Research at Eurac Research in Bolzano

Further investigations indicate that there is a high probability that Ötzi suffered from hair loss at an advanced age. His genes indicated a genetic predisposition to balding, which may explain why few hairs were found on the mummy. A predisposition to obesity and type 2 diabetes was also identified in his genetic makeup – an interesting discovery, but given his healthy lifestyle, it appears that it had no actual health implications.

Ancestors came from Anatolia

The study of Ötzi’s genome makes it possible to delve deeper into the history of European population development. Combining analyzes of Ötzi’s genome and other prehistoric finds gives a more comprehensive picture. Previous assumptions about an Eastern European steppe shepherd DNA in Ötzi’s genome have been revised by the current study.

The genetic mix of present-day European humans arose primarily from the intermingling of three ancestral groups: the original hunter-gatherers of Western Europe gradually merged into early farmers who migrated from the Middle East around 8,000 years ago, and are estimated to have arrived beginning around 4,900 years ago nor steppe shepherds from Eastern Europe.

During initial analysis, genetic traces of this steppe population were found in Ötzi’s genome, which the new, more refined results no longer show: the sample from that time was contaminated with modern DNA. Not only have sequencing technologies advanced tremendously since the first study, many genomes of prehistoric Europeans, often from skeletal remains, have been fully decoded. This made it possible to compare Ötzi with his contemporaries. The result: Of the hundreds of early European humans who lived at the same time as Ötzi and whose genomes are available, Ötzi has the most farming ancestral parts.

Ötzi’s genetic trail leads back to Anatolia, indicating that his ancestors came straight from there and were less influenced by the Eastern European steppe herders than previously thought.

We were very surprised to find no traces of the Eastern European steppe shepherds in the new Ötzi genome, and the proportion of hunter-gatherer genes in Ötzi is also very low. Genetically, he looks like his ancestors came straight from Anatolia. Johannes Krause, head of the Archaeogenetics department at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig

Overall, the latest analysis of Ötzi’s genome opens a fascinating window into the past, refining our understanding of prehistoric communities and the genetic evolution of Europe. Through the use of advanced technologies and careful research, we are gaining increasing clarity about our roots and the history of our continent.