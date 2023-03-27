Hespress – W.L.L

The National Airports Office reported that “Oujda-Angad Airport” received, during the first two months of this year, a total of 52,632 passengers.

In its latest tally on commercial air traffic, the office indicated that this volume of passengers represents a return rate of 148.14 percent, compared to the same period in 2019 (35 thousand and 528 passengers).

The same source added that with regard to aircraft movement, Oujda-Angad Airport recorded 391 flights during the first two months of this year, compared to 304 flights during the same period in 2019. That is, a recovery rate of 128.62 percent.

On the national level, the Kingdom’s airports received a total of one million and 871 thousand and 95 passengers, and 14 thousand and 432 flights; That is, a growth rate of 11 percent, and a recovery rate of about 98 percent for aircraft traffic, compared to the same period in 2019.

Oujda-Angad Airport ranked first in the east, and seventh at the national level, in terms of commercial air transport during the year 2022, with a total of 855,000 passengers.