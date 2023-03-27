Home News Oujda airport records 391 flights in two months
News

Oujda airport records 391 flights in two months

by admin
Oujda airport records 391 flights in two months
Image: W.M.A

Hespress – W.L.LMonday, March 27, 2023 – 08:54

The National Airports Office reported that “Oujda-Angad Airport” received, during the first two months of this year, a total of 52,632 passengers.

In its latest tally on commercial air traffic, the office indicated that this volume of passengers represents a return rate of 148.14 percent, compared to the same period in 2019 (35 thousand and 528 passengers).

The same source added that with regard to aircraft movement, Oujda-Angad Airport recorded 391 flights during the first two months of this year, compared to 304 flights during the same period in 2019. That is, a recovery rate of 128.62 percent.

On the national level, the Kingdom’s airports received a total of one million and 871 thousand and 95 passengers, and 14 thousand and 432 flights; That is, a growth rate of 11 percent, and a recovery rate of about 98 percent for aircraft traffic, compared to the same period in 2019.

Oujda-Angad Airport ranked first in the east, and seventh at the national level, in terms of commercial air transport during the year 2022, with a total of 855,000 passengers.

Moroccan community Oujda airport
See also  Can China be the guarantor of the Russia-Ukraine peace agreement?Response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Transcript of the Press Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

You may also like

Pigeons have Central Station almost to themselves

Adel El-Baz writes: Settlement gives birth to a...

‘Pa’ qué mentir’, the new Twister El Rey

Right of way does not justify a right...

LG Display borrows 1 trillion won from LG...

The ‘Clan del Golfo’, owner of Valledupar

A return to the French Revolution?

Historic silver medal for Jenny Arias in the...

Book launch today: Leander Fischer’s “Die Doppelgänger”

Al-Bayda security arrests a twenty-year-old suspected of committing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy