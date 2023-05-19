Home » Oujda The Mohammed VI Foundation: WELCOME DAY FOR RETIREES‎‎
Oujda The Mohammed VI Foundation: WELCOME DAY FOR RETIREES‎‎

The Foundation is organizing, on Saturday May 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., a welcome and information day for Education-Training staff who will be retired during the current year, retirees from previous years n who have not renewed their membership in the Foundation, as well as people eligible for early retirement.

Initiated in partnership with the Moroccan Pension Fund and the Mutuelle Générale de l’Education-Nationale.

During this day, participants will be able to:

submit their re-membership files to the Foundation to continue to benefit from its services;
find out about the various CMR benefits and follow the pension by (SMS);
Compile their records of the retirement bonus granted by MGEN;
Find out about their situation at MGEN and find out about the services offered.

Anyone interested in this day can present themselves with a copy of their national identity card to:

Preschool of the Mohammed VI Foundation, corner rue Ezzaytoune and Boulevard Echouhadae, (opposite the CNSS), Oujda

Coordinates on Google maps:

M3CQ+G9X Oujda – Link: https://goo.gl/maps/mpvCJeEvrCofChNz5

