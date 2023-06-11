Oujda: The Role of Exhibitions in Supporting Development in the East, “The Social and Solidarity Economy as a Model”Video

Ahmed Ashour

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, the curtain fell on the fifth session of the Regional Exhibition of Social and Solidarity Economy, organized by the East Region Council.

And in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy, according to local and national media reports and local affairs observers, the exhibition witnessed, for ten consecutive days, a great turnout of visitors, pioneers, and lovers of high-quality and natural products provided by cooperatives, associations, and cooperatives at reasonable prices for all, which it considered the same Sources: In continuation of the success achieved by the exhibition in its previous fourth session, the organizer and its partners expressed their satisfaction with achieving the main objectives of the exhibition, whether in terms of organizational governance, the number of financial transactions, commercial boom, contributing to reviving the wealth of the eastern region, encouraging local consumption, and developing and improving the skills and qualifications of actors and professionals in the field. Techniques for marketing cooperative products in the region. The organizer of the exhibition stated in a statement that the East region rose from the eighth rank at the national level in 2015 with the presence of 1215 cooperatives in the social and solidarity economy sector, to the first rank at the end of 2022, as the number of active cooperatives reached 7383, which represents 16 % of the national total. Cooperatives run by women are among the most widespread, as they include 570 cooperatives, with an average of 4,560 members participating. Al-Balagh added that this version is intended to shed light on the local products of the various eight regions of the East, and to encourage the development and appreciation of the regional products that abound in these regions. Guiding and accompanying the participants in order to improve the quality of the products and encourage the exchange of experiences between the cooperatives. If this exhibition played an important role in terms of the strong radiation that it gave to more than 2000 producers and gave the opportunity to meet between the exhibitors, who numbered about 540 exhibitors, but it has not yet reached the level of playing a fundamental role in positioning the social and solidarity economy within the economic fabric that creates a social balance, which It calls for searching for new sustainable marketing mechanisms to achieve the social goals envisaged by the establishment of the social and solidarity economy, according to followers and those interested in the economy.