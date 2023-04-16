OUKAIMEDEN:

THE ASTRONOMIC OBSERVATORY OF OUKAIMEDEN

ORGANIZES THE 7th EDITION

OF THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF ASTROPHYSICS

UNDER THE THEME :

“Space Weather: Debris and Near-Earth Objects”

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Oukaïmeden Astronomical Observatory under the Cadi Ayyad University of Marrakech is organizing the 7th edition of the International School of Astrophysics of Oukaïmeden (OISA) from July 7 to 14, 2023 under the theme: “Meteorology of Space, Debris and Near-Earth Objects”.

According to the organizers of this new edition of OISA, the danger posed by space debris and near-Earth objects (NEOs, for Near Earth Objects) is a growing concern in the field of space exploration. Space debris, also known as orbital debris or space junk, refers to any man-made object that is no longer useful and remains in orbit around the Earth.

This debris, it is said, poses a significant threat to satellites, spacecraft and even the International Space Station (ISS), as a collision with even a small piece of debris can cause significant damage. NEOs are asteroids or comets that are on a collision course with Earth. They can have a catastrophic impact on the planet if they were to collide with it; hence the great need for the space community to continuously monitor and track these objects to predict potential impacts and take action to mitigate the threat.

According to the same source, the study of the threat of space debris and NEO involves the examination of the sources of space debris, the current methods of detection and tracking of the two types of objects, efforts to prevent the creation of more of debris, and plans to remove existing debris. Space weather research studies the impact of solar activity on the Earth’s environment, including solar wind, coronal mass ejections and other phenomena. It aims to understand and predict space weather conditions that can disrupt satellite operations, power grids and other technological systems.

With this in mind, it is specified that the Astronomical Observatory of Oukaïmeden is involved in research on these themes with various collaborators (KASI, SpaceAble, Uliege, MOSS, etc.) to better understand these phenomena and their potential impacts on human activities in the world. ‘space.

In this context therefore, the International School of Astrophysics of Oukaïmeden (OISA) will cover during this 7th edition the fields concerning “Space debris”, “Near-Earth Objects (NEOs)”, “Observations of moving objects and “Space Weather”.

Apart from the planned guided tour at the Oukaïmeden Astronomical Observatory; several scientific conferences are scheduled for the program of this 7th edition of the International School of Astrophysics of Oukaïmeden and will focus on an “Overview of the current state of space debris” with Olivier Beltramo-Martin, (SpaceAble), the “Surveillance artificial satellites” moderated by Jin Choi, KASI, the “Strategies for monitoring the belt of geostationary satellites with electro-optical sensors” presented by Shafeeq Abd El Aziz (NRIAG), an “Overview of NEOs and their impact on the Earth” with Youssef Moulane (Auburn University), the “Physical characterization of near-Earth asteroids using terrestrial facilities” moderated by Hee-Jae, (KASI).

On a practical level, the organizer of this new edition of the school (OISA) has planned practical sessions which will deal in particular with the “Processing of images of space debris” with Olivier Beltramo-Martin (SpaceAble), “the Identification artificial satellites” with Jin Choi (KASI), “Optimization of the observation of satellite orbits and space debris with optical telescopes” moderated by Shafeeq Abd El Aziz (NRIAG), “Detection and characterization of NEOs in OWL-Net images” with Hee-Jae, (KASI), the “Determination of the orbital elements and the rotation period of NEOs” with Aziz Kaeouach, (Moroccan Association of Astronomy and Astrophotography), the ” Space weather data management” led by Mohammed Kaab (Sultan Moulay Slimane University) and “Meteor detection” with Meriem Guennoun from Cadi Ayyad University.

Also, the organizers of this event dedicated to astrophysics have scheduled two readings, the first of which will focus on the “Effects of space weathering on satellites” and the second which will be given by Meriem Guennoun of Cadi Ayyad University on a “Overview of meteors and their origins”

At the end of the work of this international school of astrophysics of Oukaïmeden, the participants will be invited to an Excursion with search for fossils in the mountains of Oukaïmeden in the company of Omar Ouchou of the Observatory of Oukaïmeden