50 years have passed since the first mobile phone call.

Since then, these gadgets have become a necessary tool to enable us to live our lives. However, do they also change the functioning of our brain?

I overuse my phone, like many of us. I am well aware of this and often feel guilty, as do many of us.

From time to time I leave it at the opposite end of the house or turn it off to use it less. But sooner than I’d like to admit, I find myself walking down the aisle to complete a task that can only be completed, or most effectively completed, over the phone.

Phone to pay a bill. Call a friend and set up a coffee date. Call a distant relative to send them a message. Phone, phone, phone. You can use your phone to check the weather, jot down a story idea, take a photo or video, make a photo book, listen to a podcast, upload driving directions using GPS, perform a quick calculation, or even turn on a flashlight.

According to a recent study, adults in the United States check their phones an average of 344 times a day, or once every four minutes, and use them for nearly three hours a day.

For many of us, the problem is that after completing a quick phone-related task, we might check our email or social media, and then suddenly find ourselves stuck in endless scrolling: swiping vertically on a screen. touch screen to view the content. .

It is a cycle of violence. The use we make of our phones increases as their usefulness increases. The more we use them, the more neural pathways form that make us reach for our phones to complete any task, and the more compelled we feel to check them even when not necessary.

Concerns about specific aspects of our hyper-connected world aside, such as social media and its increasingly hyper-realistic beauty filters, what is dependence on these devices doing to our brains? Is it all bad or are there some benefits too?

The disadvantages of the mobile phone.

Unsurprisingly, research struggles to keep up with the rapid annual growth in our society’s reliance on cell phones.

What we do know is that the simple distraction of checking a phone can have negative consequences. This is not very surprising: in general, we know that doing many things at once hurts memory and performance.

One of the most dangerous examples is using a cell phone while driving. One study found that simply talking on the phone, without texting, was enough to make drivers react more slowly on the road.

It is also true for everyday tasks that involve less risk. Simply hearing a notification “ding” made study participants feel much worse about a task, almost as badly as participants who talked or texted on the phone during the task.

The mere proximity of a phone, it seems, helps “drain” our brain, which may be unconsciously working hard to inhibit the desire to check these devices or constantly monitor the environment to see if we should (for example). example, waiting for a notification).

Either way, this diverted attention can make anything else more difficult.

However, those who believe that your brain has unlimited resources, and that the more you resist temptation, the more you strengthen your ability to continue resisting temptation, conclude that developing mental fatigue by exercising self-control on a task does not negatively affect your performance. in the next task.

Even more fascinating, having a limited or non-limited view of the brain can be largely cultural, with Western countries like the United States more likely to view the mind as limited compared to other cultures, such as India.

What do I take from this? To reduce the need to mindlessly search for my phone, I will continue to leave it in another room. But I will also tell myself that my brain has more resources than I realize, and that every time I resist the temptation to check my phone, I am establishing new neural pathways that will make resisting that temptation ever easier. And maybe even others in the future.