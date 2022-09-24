Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Bi Songjie) On September 23, with the theme of “Celebrating the Harvest and Welcome Feast”, our city held an event to celebrate the 2022 “Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival” at the Jiangmen Vocational Training Guidance Center, highlighting the rural reform of Jiangmen and rural revitalization and development achievements, and guide the masses of the people to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with a bumper harvest. The video “City Party Secretary Talking About a Harvest” was played on the spot. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, extended sincere greetings and high respect to farmers and friends in the city. Qu Yuanquan, chief animal husbandry and veterinarian of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and city leaders participated in the event on behalf of Gang.

The event was held simultaneously offline and online, with live broadcast of the city’s celebration of the launch ceremony of the Harvest Festival, the display of harvest results, and the online promotion of agricultural products. The main venue held the awarding ceremony of “2022 Jiangmen Municipal Demonstration Family Farm” and the awarding ceremony of “Jiangmen Rural E-commerce Grassroots Demonstration Station”, and released the cartoon characters of Jiangmen’s six characteristic and advantageous agricultural industries and the “Jiangmen Six Treasures” for the first time. Industry map applet.

Qu Yuanquan said that in recent years, Jiangmen has made great efforts to develop precision agriculture, build exquisite rural areas, cultivate diligent farmers, and build a pilot demonstration area for coordinated regional development. He hoped that Jiangmen will continue to develop and innovate in the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization, and continue to write agriculture. A new chapter of stable and increased production, steady increase of farmers’ income, and stability and tranquility of the countryside, a gift to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with excellent results!

Dai Gang said that the city will comprehensively promote rural revitalization, effectively connect the achievements of consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation with rural revitalization, continue to promote the stable production and supply of important agricultural products such as grain, and deeply implement the development of agricultural industry clusters. Attached to the beautiful countryside, promote the harmonious and orderly development of the rural society, and promote the city’s rural revitalization to walk in the forefront of the province.