On December 7, the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” issued by the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the city’s active deployment and refinement of supporting measures to promote the smooth and orderly implementation of policies. In response to the current new situation, new tasks, and new requirements, on the evening of the 14th, our city held a press conference to introduce a series of measures and deployments that our city has recently adopted in response to the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. Vice Mayor Xiang Jihui released information, and experts from the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Municipal Second Hospital, and Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine answered questions from reporters on the spot.

Xiang Jihui pointed out that recently, the number of fever clinic visits in our city has increased, and the number of positive infections of the new crown detected has increased significantly. It is predicted that the number of positive infections will increase significantly in the future. To this end, our city has further optimized the setting of fever clinics and the treatment process, further improved the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, further strengthened the preparation of relevant treatment resources such as designated hospitals, further played the role of traditional Chinese medicine in the prevention and control of new coronary pneumonia, and further improved relevant service guarantees. , Further increase the vaccination rate of the elderly, etc., and further optimize measures to actively and effectively respond to the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

Multiple measures to build a solid prevention and control network

Protect people’s lives and health

The reporter learned from the press conference that 978 hospitals, township health centers, community health service centers, village clinics and community health service stations in the city have set up fever clinics or clinics in order to facilitate timely treatment for patients with fever. Set up and open as much as possible to build a 15-minute fever clinic circle. The general public can quickly find nearby fever clinics and fever clinics through Baidu, Gaode electronic maps, or announcements from various media in our city.

In accordance with the principle of “health monitoring, classified management, upper and lower linkages, and effective treatment”, our city scientifically coordinates the city’s medical resources, uses the medical consortium as a carrier, and improves medical health observation points (sub-designated hospitals), designated hospitals, and hospitals above the second level The referral mechanism between hospitals, improve service efficiency and continuity, and do a good job in the classified diagnosis and treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

At present, the number of beds in designated hospitals in our city has reached 1,000, including 100 intensive care beds, 100 convertible intensive care beds, 30 hemodialysis machines, and a multidisciplinary (MDT) medical team. All special groups can receive timely medical treatment. On this basis, the number of intensive care beds in public hospitals at all levels in the city has reached 504, further improving the ability to treat critically ill patients.

At the same time, the shelter hospitals, health stations and other isolation points were upgraded to sub-(quasi) designated hospitals, with a total of 5,500 beds. Among them, 1,000 at the city level, 1,500 in Wuwei City, 1,000 each in Nanling County, Wanjun District, and Fanchang District, and 10% of the total number of beds will be set for monitoring beds. In addition, 5,000 convertible medical observation and treatment beds have been reserved to further enrich the treatment resources.

According to the previous practical experience, our city insists on “emphasis on both Chinese and Western medicine, integration of Chinese and Western medicine, and combined use of Chinese and Western medicine”, and fully utilizes the unique advantages and functions of Chinese medicine in the prevention and treatment of new coronary pneumonia in the whole process and at all levels, and comprehensively improves the ability of Chinese medicine for prevention and treatment.

If the general public has problems in epidemic prevention and control, they can consult and collect the “Wuhu Resident Health Handbook (New Crown Prevention and Control Booklet)” online on the Dajiang Kankan App and Wuhu Health Official Weibo. The city will also rely on the 12345 hotline to set up a call center for epidemic prevention and control in Wuhu City, which will accept and answer consultations on epidemic prevention and control of citizens and enterprises in a unified manner. The call center has set up an expert consultation hotline and expert connection to do its best to facilitate the people and benefit the people, and effectively solve difficult consultation problems such as the prevention and treatment of the new crown.

The community will also undertake more health service functions, including providing graded health services and assistance for key and special populations; staff of primary medical institutions or family doctors will provide antigen detection, health monitoring and medication guidance for people who are isolated and treated at home; play a “pioneering role”. Community Party members and cadres and volunteers provide services such as policy consultation, material allocation, caring for the elderly, caring for the poor and other services for the residents in the area under their jurisdiction.

Treat the epidemic rationally

Be the first person responsible for your own health

At the press conference, experts from the disease control and medical departments called on the public to take a rational view of the new crown epidemic, continue to raise awareness of prevention and control, be the first person responsible for their own health, learn and master relevant health knowledge, and do a good job in scientific protection. Adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining a safe social distance. In particular, take good care of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with unstable underlying diseases, and infants and young children. Try not to go to places with dense crowds and poor air circulation, and work together Build a strong immune barrier.

Xiang Jihui pointed out that at present, the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have prepared corresponding medicines and material reserves through various channels and channels to ensure the citizens’ medical needs for medicines. We will also resolutely crack down on illegal activities such as spreading rumors, creating panic, hoarding, bundling sales, and selling related drugs at high prices.

Xiang Jihui said that the joint participation and coordinated efforts of all citizens are the solid foundation for us to overcome the difficulties together; the vast number of medical staff and community workers are the backbone of epidemic prevention and control, and will undertake heavy medical treatment and medical treatment in the future. Service guarantee tasks, hereby also ask the general public to give more understanding, support and cooperation.

Reporter Chen Min Zhou Wenhan Feng Guangyu

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.