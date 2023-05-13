Our city’s earthquake relief command system continues to improve_Dalian News_Dalian Tianjian.com

(Zhang Fengjun, Jing Yiguang, Dalian News Media Group reporter Ba Jiawei) May 12 this year is my country’s 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day, and the theme is “Preventing Disaster Risks and Escorting High-quality Development”. During this period, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau and the Municipal Emergency Management Service Center (Municipal Earthquake Office) used various media to widely publicize the knowledge of disaster risk prevention.

The Dalian Emergency Wechat official account broadcasts 6 self-made popular science videos on disaster prevention and reduction, including “rainstorm”, “fire” and “sandstorm”, and the series of micro-videos “Science Popularization on Earthquake Prevention and Disaster Reduction First”, to enhance the public’s awareness of disaster prevention and mitigation, and promote Popularize scientific knowledge on disaster prevention and reduction. The two departments also organized relevant experts to give lectures on earthquake knowledge in military cadres’ rest houses and streets, and went to the communities under their jurisdiction to spread knowledge about earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, self-rescue and mutual rescue, etc. The publicity has made the earthquake prevention and disaster reduction education truly enter the government agencies and communities. As of yesterday, more than 8,000 copies of earthquake science popularization materials have been distributed.

For many years, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau and the Municipal Emergency Management Service Center (Municipal Earthquake Office) have unswervingly implemented the overall national security concept, improved the national security system, improved the level of public security governance, insisted on safety first, prevention first, and established a large The safety emergency framework, improve the public security system, promote the transformation of the public security governance model to pre-prevention, and enhance the awareness and quality of disaster risk prevention among the whole people. The city’s earthquake relief command system has been continuously improved, the earthquake trend consultation technology has been continuously strengthened, the construction of earthquake early warning has been accelerated, and the Biliuhe seismic station and the “three networks and one member” system for earthquake prevention and disaster reduction have been completed to promote earthquake-prone District housing facilities reinforcement project. Actively apply for national and provincial earthquake prevention and disaster reduction popularization science demonstration schools (2 national demonstration schools and 23 provincial demonstration schools have been established), comprehensively carry out earthquake prevention and disaster reduction publicity and education training and strengthen earthquake emergency drills, so as to truly prevent from the source Resolve various security risks and build a people’s defense line for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief.