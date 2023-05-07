“Our commitment continues thanks also to those who have been working in support of the people tormented by the war in recent months” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – One landmine prevention campaignthe construction of shelters to allow the resumption of face-to-face lessons, psycho-social support activities for women and childrenand water purification plant.

These are some of the planned actions from 7 projects in favor of the Ukrainian population they will receive from the Emilia-Romagna Region a total contribution of 400 thousand eurosthanks to the generosity of those – from citizens to businesses, from public bodies to associations – who have decided to take part in the regional fundraisingwhich made it possible to collect almost 2 million and 300 thousand euros.

The ranking of the winning projects was approved by the Councilwhich had opened a tender, from 24 March to 12 April last, addressed to NGOs, non-profit organizations, voluntary organizations, social cooperatives, social promotion associations and local authoritiesper the implementation of the most urgent projects on Ukrainian territory, on the basis of the emergencies highlighted during the February 9 meeting of the Ukraine Table.

The announcement is part of the intervention package launched by the Giunta on the basis of the regional law “Urgent solidarity measures in favor of the Ukrainian population” approved on April 5, 2022, which established the use and distribution of a large part of the available funds.

“Since the beginning of the humanitarian emergency – comments the councilor for international development cooperation, Barbara Lori– Emilia-Romagna has done its part by supporting projects on site or in our region. To date, thanks to the solidarity of the Emilia-Romagna people, we have financed 58 projects and now another seven are ready to go. We are grateful to the associations, organizations and all those who have been working in support of the Ukrainian people in recent months. Emilia-Romagna’s commitment continues and we know that there is still a lot to do for this people tortured by the war”.

The projects

Of the twelve projects presented, seven have already been admitted to funding, for the other five future possibilities could open up in the event of new resources being available; they will have a six-monthly duration and yes will have to conclude by the end of 2023. In particular concern: construction of shelters within schools to allow you to resume lessons in presence, psycho-social support for women and children, landmine prevention campaigns, supply of sanitary materials for families, a water purification plant, equipment for disabled children within institutions.

Fundraising: the numbers of solidarity

The fundraising promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region for assistance and humanitarian aid to refugees has reached 2,278,919 euros thanks to the generosity of 17,308 donors mostly citizens, together with companies, associations and local authorities.

On the Emilia-Romagna Region website it is possible to follow the progress of donations: https://www.regione.emilia-romagna.it/raccolta-fondi-ucraina. Anyone can pay – clearly indicating the reason “UKRAINE EMERGENCY” – to the following Iban: IT69G0200802435000104428964. From abroad, Bic Swift code: UNCRITM1BA2. The current account is in the name of the Agency for territorial security and civil protection of Emilia-Romagna.

Mara Cinquepalmi

Attached are detailed information on the individual projects