“Our Festival·Dragon Boat Festival” series of activities to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival of the Asian Games launched-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou Daily reports that the wormwood is fragrant, and the leaves of the zongzi are long. As the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional Chinese festival, is approaching, the “Welcome to the Dragon Boat Festival of the Asian Games” sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee (Municipal Civilization Office) and the theme event of “Our Festival Dragon Boat Festival” in Hangzhou in 2023 were held yesterday in Dream Town Angel Village starts. Citizens and tourists feel the charm of traditional culture here, experience the peaceful and festive atmosphere, and welcome the upcoming Asian Games with full enthusiasm.

During the event, programs such as dragon boat racing, “Five Constants and Eighteen Kinds of Martial Arts”, and the Asian Games-themed “Little Fever” were presented one after another. The immersive Dragon Boat Festival market on the side brings traditional activities such as mugwort knocking and dyeing, Song-style tea party gathering, Tuo Zhongkui statue, etc., recreating the cultural factors of the Dragon Boat Festival customs. In an experience that spans time and space, the audience shared the festive hospitality and romantic feelings, and shared the gluttonous feast of the Dragon Boat Festival.

In addition to intangible cultural heritage items, traditional craftsmen also came to the scene to interact. Jin Chao, the inheritor of the “Baoer Zongzi” handicraft in Baizhang Town, held the zongzi to show everyone: “Baoer Zongzi is obviously different from other zongzi in appearance. You can see that the two big and one small are wrapped together, like parents and children. Close together? It means ‘a harmonious family, more children and more blessings’.” Wu Qunguang, an inheritor of colorful rope handicrafts and intangible cultural heritage, taught everyone to weave colorful ropes on the spot, and Sun Yuefen, an inheritor of embroidery skills, brought fusion and more The “five poisons” sachet with fashionable elements from many countries conveys the good wishes of eliminating evil, avoiding disasters and praying for blessings to everyone.

Next, Hangzhou’s 2023 “Our Festival Dragon Boat Festival” series of activities will also be carried out in various places in the city, jointly setting off an upsurge for the whole people to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival.

