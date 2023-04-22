OUR LADY OF THE CONCEPTION

BY: Jorge Eliseo CABRERA CAICEDO

The Neiva Valley was the target of the greed of the conquistadors”. Thus begins a breaking latest news by the historian Ulises Rojas published in the History and Antiquities bulletin of the Colombian Academy of History, corresponding to the months of July and August of the year 1955.

The Incas and the MuisKas informed the conquerors of their gold wealth, for which they organized “expensive expeditions in order to discover and conquer those lands inhabited by indomitable and warlike races”.

Being an obligatory step for trade between the Viceroyalty of Peru and the New Kingdom of Granada, the towns of Timana were founded; Villa de Leyva, San Vicente de Páez and San Sebastián de la Plata, the latter two burned by the Pijaos Indians in 1572 and 1577, the same as what happened previously in 1550 with Villa de Neiva, founded by Captain Juan de Cabrera , in the place today known by the name of Las Tapias, a few kilometers from Campo Alegre, in the domain of the Tama Indians.

Captain Juan Alonso then transferred Villa de Neiva to the site that is now occupied by the municipality of Villavieja, which was also destroyed by the Pijaos Indian tribes in April 1569.

The historian points out that it had not been possible to specify the date of foundation of the City of Neiva today, until the Huilense Joaquín García Borrero published in 1939 the book Neiva in the 17th century, in which he assigned what he calls the third foundation, the year of 1612¨. The finding was found in the General Archive of the Indies in Seville, in the audience section of Santa Fé, file number 19, where the true foundation of the City of Neiva appears exactly, by Captain Diego de Ospina on May 24, 1,612, with the respective authorization of ¨Don Juan de Borja of the Council of His Majesty, Governor and Captain General of this new Kingdom of Granada and president of the Royal Audience of Santa Fë, with the name of Our Lady of La Concepción¨.

On March 17, 1630, the Illustrious Captain Don Diego de Ospina died in the same city he had founded.