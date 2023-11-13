Our main problem – Yemenat News website

Yamanat

Nabil Al-Hussam

Our basic, first, and real problem is that we are never ready to admit our mistakes, even if they are on the scale of crimes, and even if they are against us before others, and even those that we have repeated a thousand times and continue to repeat despite all the evidence of them…

On the other hand, we are fully and immediately prepared to blame others – not all others, but certain others rather than others – for all our mistakes, their mistakes, and the mistakes of others, whom we also do not bear.

Moreover, if we do not accept that it is considered a mistake if we commit it, we find ourselves accusing others of it and considering it among the other’s major crimes, even if he did not commit it…

When we acknowledge our mistakes and the mistakes of those with whom we agree, we will do the right thing, as we will avoid mistakes later, and even the other will find himself forced to do the right thing.

When we deal with all others with equal eyes and we do justice to others who disagree with them before we do justice to ourselves and before others who agree with them. We will not find anyone to establish justice, and we will always fall victim to injustice.

