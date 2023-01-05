Ivrea

The Pipes and Drums will return to their natural home, i.e. the streets and squares of the city, to bring the people of Ivrea, with their notes, the announcement of the Carnival being reborn. And on the day of the Epiphany, Friday 6, it will be exciting not only for the people, but also for them, this meeting among friends, who do not need words, but the squealing of the fifes and the beating of the drums will suffice, which in Ivrea ear transmits directly to the heart.

«We are excited – say the musicians – we are happy and ready to give our best in this release no longer confined to the city theater that has welcomed our music in times of pandemic. Our ancient marches will finally find the narrow streets of the center, the arcades and squares to act as a sounding board and it will be a party for everyone. The party that returns ».

On Friday 6, at 8.30, the Pipes and Drums will gather in Piazza di Città to start, at 9, the opening march of the 2023 Carnival. After the official engagements in the Cathedral, therefore, in the afternoon, the red-green musicians will be delighted to find those who wish to find it again at their Pifferi, tamburi and timbala party, which, starting at 10 pm, will take place at the Fenice Disco Club, in via Gobetti 9, «to continue to celebrate together – they underline – the beginning of the historic carnival 2023» .

Therefore, it is advisable to hurry up and get the tickets (12 euros, including a drink), in presale at the Garda Bookshop, in via Palestro 33, at the Shocking Bar, in via Torino 553, at the Bar Jolly and at Ló-acconciature unisex, in the square May 1st, at Didattica Più, in via Guarnotta 33, at Svapoweb-electronic cigarettes, in via Guarnotta 51, at FuoriOrario bar-tobacconist’s, in via Circonvallazione 58, and at the Jean Louis David Salon at the Il Pavone shopping center, in via Circonvallazione 95, in Pavone Canavese.

Tickets can also be booked by calling 345 752 90 14 or 335 848 50 99. In recent months, the group, chaired by Roberto Stevanella, met in their headquarters where they carried out their rehearsals until 23 December, when they had the pleasure of hosting the three male characters of the new edition of the Carnival, General Marcello Feraudo, the Substitute of the Grand Chancellor, Erino Mignone, and the Podestà Piero Groia who, together with the Mugnaia 2020, Paola Gregorutti Paonessa, were invited to participate at the party at the Fenice Disco Club on Epiphany night.