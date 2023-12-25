“Our miracle babies are born”: woman with two wombs (on different days) gives birth to two daughters

Mom Kelsey Hatcher with her two daughters. — © Andrea Mabry/University of Alabama

An American woman with two uteruses who was pregnant twice at the same time has now also given birth to two healthy children. Even more remarkable: both girls were born on a different day. “Our miracle babies have been born,” said mom Kelsey Hatcher.

32-year-old Kelsey Hatcher from Alabama was born with two uteruses and two cervixes. Very unusual in itself, but in the spring Kelsey and her husband Caleb were also told that two children were on the way. One in each womb. “This is very, very rare,” her gynecologist Shweta Patel told local media earlier this year. “Most obstetricians and gynecologists never experience such a case in their entire career.”

According to the prestigious Mayo Clinic, in rare cases, women are born with a double uterus when the two small ‘tubes’ that typically grow and join to form one uterus do not fully connect and each develop into separate organs. Sometimes this is also accompanied by the formation of two cervixes, although this is not always the case.

Kelsey and Caleb already had three children (7, 4 and 2 years old) and now had two more girls. Roxi Layla was born on Tuesday evening shortly before 8 pm, her sister Rebel Laken was born on Wednesday morning around 6 am. “The girls clearly decided that they were not statistically exceptional enough and decided to each have their own birthday,” said mom Hatcher on Instagram.

Sisters Roxi Layla (left) and Rebel Laken were born a few hours apart, but each can celebrate their own birthday. — © Andrea Mabry/University of Alabama

Both mother and daughters are doing well and have now been allowed to leave the hospital and return home.

