“Our obligation is to have a country ready for when the diaspora returns,” Christian Guevara

The deputy and head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, reiterated this Monday that the Assembly is preparing all the conditions for compatriots who wish to return to Salvadoran territory, with a recently presented initiative.

“Our obligation is to have a country ready for when they (diaspora) want to return,” said the parliamentarian, during his participation in the Finance Commission, where the initiative is being studied.

In this new proposal, the incorporation of regulations is estimated so that nationals can enter the country, whether by air, land or sea, new items with a value less than or equal to $3,000.

