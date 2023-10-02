Home » “Our obligation is to have a country ready for when the diaspora returns,” Christian Guevara
News

“Our obligation is to have a country ready for when the diaspora returns,” Christian Guevara

by admin
“Our obligation is to have a country ready for when the diaspora returns,” Christian Guevara

The deputy and head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, reiterated this Monday that the Assembly is preparing all the conditions for compatriots who wish to return to Salvadoran territory, with a recently presented initiative.

“Our obligation is to have a country ready for when they (diaspora) want to return,” said the parliamentarian, during his participation in the Finance Commission, where the initiative is being studied.

In this new proposal, the incorporation of regulations is estimated so that nationals can enter the country, whether by air, land or sea, new items with a value less than or equal to $3,000.

See also  Club Hawks innovated with a three by three tournament

You may also like

Delivery Driver Shoots YouTuber in Shocking Prank Gone...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 2,...

Exploring the Vibrant Holiday Cultural Tourism Market in...

Ashes from forest fires in Canada over home...

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s victory in the...

Los Chapitos Send Narcomantas Prohibiting Sale of Fentanyl...

United States Embassy offers employment with millionaire salaries...

Federal Council Presidency: “Set sail as one” |...

Ecuador promotes regional discussion on access to safe...

Major Changes Coming to US Visa Application Process...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy