The key work of agricultural mechanization will focus on four aspects: scientific research, production, promotion and management

2022-10-12

Shaanxi Daily

Recently, the province’s agricultural mechanization production demonstration training meeting was held in Guanzhong area.

This training will take a combination of on-site observation and lectures, and invite professors from China Agricultural University to give special lectures on the promotion of high-quality development of agricultural machinery through intelligence and digitization. The participants went to Wugong, Jingyang, Huyi, Linwei, Baishui, Pucheng and other counties successively to observe the application and promotion of the main mechanization technology in the production process of grain, facility vegetables and apple production; Talent training bases and agricultural machinery manufacturing enterprises have experienced advanced technologies and mechanized applications such as “3335” for wide-width furrow sowing of wheat and “5335” for dense corn planting.

The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs requires that the key work of agricultural mechanization in the province should be based on the development needs of leading industries, focusing on the four aspects of scientific research, production, promotion and management, focusing on the two keys of agricultural machinery promotion and agricultural machinery management. It is necessary to highlight the key points of work, pay close attention to the full mechanization of grain production and the full mechanization of characteristic industries, summarize the technical route of refining and the combination and matching plan of machinery and tools, and constantly focus on the construction of the agricultural mechanization team. It is necessary to pay attention to working methods, observe more, grasp demonstrations, and summarize well, guide the grassroots to summarize experience and practices in a timely manner, take the construction of comprehensive mechanized demonstration counties as the starting point, and give full play to the leading effect of mechanization demonstration points in leading industries. To strengthen work coordination, the province’s agricultural mechanization system must establish an overall thinking, maintain a high degree of consistency in goals and directions, form a development consensus and synergy, and promote the province’s agricultural mechanization production to a new level.(Reporter: Ai Yonghua)

