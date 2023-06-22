Our province deploys and implements the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping

Always adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life

With the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will pay close attention to the safety production work

Effectively guarantee the safety of people’s lives and property

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yang Nianming) After General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions on the gas explosion accident at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, our province immediately deployed and implemented measures.

Wang Menghui, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, requested that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety work be conscientiously implemented, the people first and life first, firmly establish the concept of safe development, and deeply learn from the gas explosion accident in Yinchuan, Ningxia Lessons, with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, strictly implement the safety production responsibility and management system, strengthen the investigation and management of safety hazards, resolutely curb the occurrence of major and serious accidents, and ensure that the masses of the people have a healthy and peaceful Dragon Boat Festival. It is necessary to focus on the outstanding problems in the safety supervision of key industries and key fields, and promptly organize and carry out special rectification of safety production risks, so as to effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

According to the work requirements of the provincial party committee, Wang Zhonglin, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor, and director of the provincial safety committee, held a video conference to deploy specific implementation measures. He pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the gas explosion accident at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia fully embodies the high emphasis on production safety and the deep concern for the safety of people’s lives and property, and has done a good job for us in production safety Provides a basic follow. It is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and always tighten the string of production safety. work, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safety.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively carry out special rectification of safety production risks, draw inferences from one instance, systematically sort out the safe use of gas in the gas industry, rectify problems in a timely manner, and resolutely investigate and deal with various violations of laws and regulations; focus on transportation, fire protection, construction, tourism, flood prevention and flood preparation and other key areas, meticulously carry out special rectification of major accident hazards; deeply analyze the causes of accidents, pay close attention to “fire, explosion, collapse, collision, flooding, crowding” and other problems that easily cause mass deaths and injuries, plug loopholes from the source, and effectively control risks Control in the bud, eliminate hidden dangers before they become disasters, and resolutely prevent and contain major safety accidents. It is necessary to strengthen the concept of the system and comprehensive management, deeply learn the lessons of relevant accidents, strengthen the publicity and education of safety knowledge, improve the safety awareness of the masses and the safety operation ability of employees in various industries; make full use of modern scientific and technological means to strengthen safety risk monitoring and early warning; strengthen emergency response to ensure Rapid response, efficient operation, and timely disposal; fully equipped rescue teams and materials and equipment, normalized actual combat drills, improved emergency response capabilities, and comprehensively built a safety production protection network. It is necessary to tighten and compact the territorial management responsibilities, industry supervision responsibilities, and corporate main responsibilities of production safety, strengthen supervision, rectification, and accountability, and accelerate the formation of a large safety pattern of multi-party cooperation and joint management, so as to ensure that all work in production safety is fully implemented. To create a good environment for high-quality economic and social development.

Xu Wenhai, Sheng Yuechun, Zhang Wentong, deputy governor and deputy director of the Provincial Safety Committee, and Cheng Yongwen, mayor of Wuhan City, attended the meeting at the main branch venue.