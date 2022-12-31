On December 30, the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held a special video meeting to fully implement the requirements of the national “Class B and B Management” plan for new coronavirus infections, and promote the implementation of the provincial implementation plan in accordance with the deployment of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and resolutely complete the hard task of “protecting health and preventing severe illness”. Fight the battle of preparedness to deal with the peak of the epidemic.

The meeting called for strengthening the bottom-line thinking, fully understanding the new situation and new situation of epidemic prevention and control during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival, strengthening monitoring and research and judgment, comprehensively evaluating the epidemic intensity, medical resource load and social operation, and doing a good job in thinking and working smoothly. , Ability to prepare. Strengthen key tasks such as medical resource preparation, drug supply guarantee, vaccination, and protection of vulnerable groups, and coordinate organization, storage, and supply. Strengthen the grass-roots first-diagnosis responsibility system and graded diagnosis and treatment services, and strive to achieve first-diagnosis nearby convenience, smooth referrals, and emergency response around the clock. Strengthen the prevention and control of rural areas and key places and the treatment of key populations, and do a good job in ensuring supply and warmth.

Vice Governor Chen Luping attended the meeting and delivered a speech.