Our province held the 35th patriotic health month publicity activity for the Asian Games health guarantee oath

Daily Business Daily News On the morning of April 8, the 35th Zhejiang Province Patriotic Health Month large-scale publicity event and the launching ceremony of urban and rural environmental sanitation improvement actions were held in the South Square of the Civic Center.

The theme of this year’s Patriotic Health Month is “Liveable, Beautiful Home, Healthy New Life”. Patriotic health publicity booths and health service points with Zhejiang characteristics were arranged at the event site, such as graphic display boards, displaying the achievements of patriotic health campaigns, healthy lifestyles, scientific fitness and other civilized and healthy science popularization contents in our province over the past 70 years; from Zhejiang Sports Experts from the Scientific Research Institute provided physical fitness tests and scientific fitness guidance for citizens on the spot; medical staff from Zhejiang Hospital provided health services such as free consultation, health consultation, blood pressure and blood glucose measurement, and body composition meter measurement; the Health Education Institute of the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Provincial Nutrition Society , the Provincial Family Planning Association prepared publicity materials for popularization of health knowledge for everyone; staff from a professional vector biological control service company set up an on-site service point to provide publicity and consultation on “four pests” work, on-site operation demonstrations, and family In addition to “four pests” drug distribution and other biological vector control services.

Yao Qiang, Director of the Provincial Patriotic Health Office, Deputy Director of the Provincial Health Office, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, pointed out at the event that the Patriotic Sanitation Movement is a great initiative and successful practice of the party and the government applying the mass line to health and disease prevention work . Zhejiang has the red roots of the patriotic health movement. It integrates patriotic health work into the overall economic and social development, constantly explores and innovates, and embarks on a road of patriotic health movement development with Zhejiang characteristics.

At the launching ceremony, Xu Ting, Xi Wen, Dong Qifeng and Huang Man, four health ambassadors representing Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou City, read out the “All People Welcome the Asian Games Patriotic Health Proposal”, calling on the whole people to actively participate in the patriotic health campaign and strive to become a patriotic health campaign Active participants and exemplary leaders of civilization and health. With Yao Qiang announcing the official launch of the event, more than 30 fitness running (Tailwalk) teams consisting of more than 600 people from various provincial medical and health units and five major urban health units in Hangzhou successively followed the designated route. A fitness run of about 6 kilometers, measuring green life with footsteps.

Fang Jianguo, deputy director of Hangzhou Patriotic Health Association, executive deputy director of the Municipal Health Office, director of the Municipal Patriotic Health Office, party secretary and director of the Municipal Health Commission, delivered a speech on the spot. He said that this event is not only the launching ceremony of the province’s patriotic health month, but also another swearing-in meeting for the health protection of the Asian Games. Hangzhou will continue to follow the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government of “one city, one heart, and work together”, mobilize the whole city to actively participate in livable and beautiful homes, and share a healthy new life for all people, and strive to create a clean, civilized, and healthy environment for the high-level Asian Games. good environment. Strive to be the disseminator of urban civilization, the promoter of the national fitness campaign, and the defender of the Hangzhou Asian Games.