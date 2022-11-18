Our province implements the spirit of the National Video Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control Work

Completely, accurately, and comprehensively understand the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, resolutely implement the twenty optimization measures, and realize the dynamic clearing of the social aspect as soon as possible



On November 17, after attending the National Video Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control, Governor Wang Weizhong quickly deployed and implemented the spirit of the national conference to study the key tasks of epidemic prevention and control in our province.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, fully, accurately and comprehensively understand the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life , unswervingly implement the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, resolutely implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and twenty optimization measures, in accordance with the work deployment of the provincial party committee, Adhere to the prevention and control of the epidemic as the most important task at present, and use hard cadres, hard style, and hard measures to realize the social dynamics as soon as possible.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen confidence, control quickly with speed, persevere, fight as hard as possible, take the initiative to prevent, detect early, deal with quickly, prevent spillovers, and provide excellent services. , Continue to fully support Guangzhou in winning the battle of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to effectively improve the speed and efficiency of nucleic acid testing, and further optimize the entire process of collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting. Get results early. It is necessary to strengthen safe and rapid isolation and transfer, strengthen the organization and services for those who need to be transferred, make good use of isolation resources, speed up potential expansion and expansion, and take multiple measures to promote the construction of isolation hotels and isolation board houses to ensure that all should be isolated and should be transferred as much as possible. It is necessary to speed up the construction of shelter hospitals, designated treatment hospitals, and sub-designated hospitals to ensure that all receivables are collected and treated. It is necessary to strengthen the pre-job training and health management of staff and volunteers to prevent cross-infection. We must do our best to ensure the people’s living and medical needs, respond to the concerns of the people in a timely manner, and focus on solving practical problems. It is necessary to do a good job in the evacuation of stranded personnel with heart, emotion, classification and order, strengthen humanistic care, do a good job in service guarantee and health management, and ensure smooth transfer and reception. We must unswervingly continue to focus on the “three lines of defense” of foreign defense import, regional coordination, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint defense and joint control, and do a good job in normalized epidemic prevention and control.

Li Bin, leader of the Guangdong Working Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, member of the party group and deputy director of the National Health Commission, and leaders of Guangdong Province Zhang Hu and Zhang Xin attended the meeting.