Home » Our province issued a “May 1st” tourist consumption market reminder
News

Our province issued a “May 1st” tourist consumption market reminder

by admin

Our province issued a “May 1st” tourist consumption market reminder

Release time: April 30, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On the eve of the “May 1st” holiday, in order to further regulate the price behavior of operators and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau issued a warning on the price behavior of market operators related to tourism consumption in the province.

Market operators related to tourism consumption in the province must strictly implement the prescribed charging standards and preferential policies for scenic spots, taxis, parking lots, and road toll stations that implement government pricing and government-guided prices. , Decompose project charges, repeat charges, expand the scope of charges, change the frequency of charges and billing methods, and fail to implement the “green channel” and preferential policies for exempting tolls; Markets, catering units, etc., should follow the principles of fairness, legality, and good faith to provide consumers with goods and services at reasonable prices.

Where a business operator sells commodities or provides services as a gift, it shall indicate the name and quantity of the gift, and if the price or value of the gift is indicated, it shall indicate the current sales price of the gift at the same business place. Operators shall not use false or misleading price means to lure consumers into transactions.


Responsible editor: Zhang Lijie

See also  【CDTV】"Contest of Power"!The police in Dandong, Liaoning, had a fierce dispute with the epidemic prevention personnel because they were stopped without a pass-China Digital Times

You may also like

Intermunicipal tournament: the Gulf 2 winner of the...

Litoral de San Juan: $1,298 million for lemon...

Scrap yards in Witten: Where you can also...

Independence quiz: a marathon and a popular rejoicing...

The difficult days of the famous comedian from...

Pediatricians warn of aggravated drug shortages

Young people should master 4 key points in...

These are the 15 semifinalist accordion players in...

Annual Report 2022: HLEE Group increases consolidated sales...

Journalist: Ukraine will launch a counterattack in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy