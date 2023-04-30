Our province issued a “May 1st” tourist consumption market reminder

On the eve of the “May 1st” holiday, in order to further regulate the price behavior of operators and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau issued a warning on the price behavior of market operators related to tourism consumption in the province.

Market operators related to tourism consumption in the province must strictly implement the prescribed charging standards and preferential policies for scenic spots, taxis, parking lots, and road toll stations that implement government pricing and government-guided prices. , Decompose project charges, repeat charges, expand the scope of charges, change the frequency of charges and billing methods, and fail to implement the “green channel” and preferential policies for exempting tolls; Markets, catering units, etc., should follow the principles of fairness, legality, and good faith to provide consumers with goods and services at reasonable prices.

Where a business operator sells commodities or provides services as a gift, it shall indicate the name and quantity of the gift, and if the price or value of the gift is indicated, it shall indicate the current sales price of the gift at the same business place. Operators shall not use false or misleading price means to lure consumers into transactions.



