The “100-day improvement” action will focus on the key tasks of the year, focusing on the implementation of “two no worries and three guarantees” and drinking water safety guarantee, dynamic monitoring and assistance to prevent the return of poverty, industrial assistance, stable employment of people who have been lifted out of poverty, capital projects and poverty alleviation assets Ten improvement actions, including management, cooperation between Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and follow-up support for relocation, strengthen measures, check deficiencies and make up for shortcomings, ensure effectiveness, comprehensively promote the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements and effectively connect rural revitalization to a higher level and a higher level, and resolutely hold prison There will be no large-scale return to the bottom line of poverty.

In order to ensure that the “100-day improvement” action is effective, our province has also simultaneously implemented the “100-day supervising help” action to effectively link the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements with rural revitalization. The “Hundred Days of Supervision and Help” action closely follows the main line of “keeping the bottom line, grasping development, and promoting revitalization”, focusing on the ten key tasks of the “Hundred Days Improvement” action, benchmarking against the key tasks and policy requirements of the year, and supervising and assisting the provincial leading departments and key responsible departments to arrange deployment, promote the “100-day improvement” action, and supervise the implementation of responsibilities, policies and work of cities and counties in depth. Our province will find problems, solve them, transfer pressure, make up for shortcomings, and promote the full completion of annual tasks through various forms such as forums and exchanges, home visits, and project verification.

Relevant departments at all levels in the province will give full play to the overall role of the leading group in consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation achievements and effectively connecting rural revitalization, coordinating forces, carefully deploying, and vigorously advancing.

Our province will also establish a special class promotion mechanism, industry guidance mechanism, regular reporting mechanism, and accountability mechanism, and deploy key forces to set up a special class for the “100-day improvement” action work, strengthen information communication, strengthen tracking and guidance, and actively respond to people’s concerns. Cities, counties and relevant departments that have serious problems in the annual work will check their responsibilities and be held accountable. (Reporter: Wu Shasha)