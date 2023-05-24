Our province launches special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards 2023 action

Recently, the Provincial Safety Committee issued a plan, deciding to organize and carry out the 2023 action for special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards throughout the province from mid-May to the end of this year.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Safety Committee Office stated that the implementation of this special action fully implemented the work deployment of the State Council Safety Committee, and fully combined with the actual safety production work in the province, mainly focusing on “one requirement, three responsibilities, ten key points, four One stage, six measures” and other aspects.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Safety Committee Office, this special action follows a general requirement and unremittingly implements the 15 hard measures of the State Council Safety Committee on production safety and 50 specific measures in our province. The base number of major accident hazards that lead to mass death and mass injury. Through special actions, we will strive to achieve the goals of significantly improving the quality of enterprises’ inspection and rectification of major accident hazards, systemic management of major accident hazards, and continuous decline in the total number of accidents, so as to create a good safety environment for the first battle of Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthrough in the first three years of action.

The “three responsibilities” are the main responsibility of the enterprise, the supervision responsibility of all relevant departments, and the leadership responsibility of the party committee and government. Among them, enterprises should complete tasks such as self-examination and self-correction of major accident hazards, closed-loop management, timely reporting, and carrying out warning education for all employees who violate regulations, and use the “enterprise management team + experts” model to effectively improve the quality of investigation and rectification work. All relevant departments should issue implementation plans, strengthen professional training, carry out precise law enforcement, strictly investigate and hold accountable, and improve the quality of law enforcement. The party committee and the government must thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, study 15 hard measures for production safety in special topics, and quickly formulate special action work plans for the region.

The “Ten Key Points” include 10 traditional high-risk industries that are prone to major accidents, such as mines, hazardous chemicals, road traffic, construction, town gas, fire safety, water traffic, fishing vessels, tourism, metallurgical industry and trade, and special equipment. The focus of field investigation and rectification work.

This special action is divided into four stages: mobilization and deployment, clearing hidden dangers, law enforcement supervision, and summary improvement, and provides specific guarantees from six aspects: organization and leadership, formation of work force, improvement of management and control level, and increase of law enforcement.



