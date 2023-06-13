Our province launches voluntary blood donation awareness week

June 14th of this year is the 20th World Blood Donor Day, and our province has designated the week of June 14th as voluntary blood donation awareness week. In order to thank blood donors for their voluntary blood donation, to promote the humanitarian spirit of saving lives and helping the wounded, and to ensure the safe supply of clinical blood, the Provincial Health and Health Commission, the Provincial Red Cross Society, and the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League decided to hold the 2023 World Blood Donor Day and Liaoning Province in the whole province. Voluntary Blood Donation Awareness Week publicity activities.

This year’s event will be held from June 12th to 18th, and the theme of the event is “gathering the positive energy of youth, donating blood and spreading love without compensation”. Our province requires the municipal health and health commissions, the Red Cross Society, the Youth League Committee and the local blood station to jointly organize on-site publicity activities, including the release of voluntary blood donation proposals, the issuance of national voluntary blood donation commendation certificates, and the exchange of speeches by collective and individual representatives of voluntary blood donors. . At the same time, it is necessary to go deep into the publicity among the young members of the league, promote the media and medical institutions to carry out publicity activities, comprehensively and in-depth dig, publicize the advanced figures and typical deeds of voluntary blood donation, and organize young medical staff to participate in voluntary blood donation.



