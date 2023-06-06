Our province’s college entrance examination work is ready

In 2023, the national unified examination for college admissions in our province will be held from June 7th to 10th. This year, 196,000 people will take the exam in our province. There are 94 test areas, 252 standardized test centers and 6,803 standardized test rooms in the province, with about 30,000 invigilators and test staff.

This year’s college entrance examination is the first time since the implementation of the “Class B and B Management” of the new crown epidemic. The number of applicants in the province has reached a record high. Our province attaches great importance to the work of the college entrance examination, earnestly implements the relevant arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and with the sense of responsibility of “always worrying about it”, we strictly grasp the work of various group examinations, and the work of the province’s college entrance examination is progressing smoothly and orderly. At present, all the test papers have been safely delivered to various places, and the “full chain, whole process, and all-round” monitoring of the delivery, storage, distribution, use, and recycling of test papers has been implemented to achieve seamless circulation and full controllability, ensuring the delivery and storage of test papers Absolutely safe.

Examination style and discipline are important guarantees for examination fairness. At present, the province has activated 391 smart security gates in 252 test centers, and adopted measures such as two security checks in the test centers, mobile phone signal shielding, field strength reduction, and enhanced inspections to strictly implement human defense, material defense, and technical defense, and take the most stringent measures , plug various loopholes, and ensure that mobile phones and cheating equipment “cannot be brought in, hidden, used, or transmitted”.

During the college entrance examination, our province will focus on “prevention of mobile phone cheating special treatment”, “cleaning up fake public accounts related to the test”, “lighting up the network logo of official institutions involved in the test”, “purifying the network environment related to the test”, “cracking down on the sale of cheating equipment”, and “cracking down on test substitutes”. Cheating”, “purification of the surrounding environment of the test center”, “cleaning up and rectifying test-related training institutions and test-aid intermediaries”, “college entrance examination voluntary filling and consulting services”, and “2023 college entrance examination escort” special actions to create a clean and upright test environment. The provincial government’s college entrance examination supervision team will also supervise the organization and management of the college entrance examination in each city and the examination style and discipline, and realize the fixed-point supervision of 252 test sites in the province to ensure fairness, open procedures, and fair results.

All parts of the province continue to provide heart-warming services for candidates based on the actual situation and take multiple measures, interpret policies for candidates, provide targeted psychological counseling, and actively cooperate with public security, traffic management, health and other departments to jointly renovate the surrounding environment of the test center schools , to provide candidates with comprehensive security, travel, board and lodging, health and other aspects, and to provide reasonable convenience for 111 disabled candidates and other groups with special difficulties to participate in the college entrance examination on an equal footing, so that candidates can feel at ease, parents can rest assured, and help many students to pass the test. achive dreams.



