Our province’s cultural and tourism market ushered in a strong recovery

This year’s “May 1st” holiday, our province’s cultural and tourism markets ushered in a strong recovery, especially the accelerated release of consumer demand. According to statistics, on April 29, the first day of the “May Day” holiday, the province received 3.67 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 100.3%, an increase of 4.9% over 2019; the comprehensive tourism income was 3.17 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 548.3%, reaching 100.6% of the same period in 2019.

In order to let the general public have a happy and healthy “May 1” holiday, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, in conjunction with the Provincial Department of Commerce, the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Provincial Public Cultural Service Center, presented “Beautiful New Life” with “Blooming Spring and Blooming in Liaoning” , Rest assured consumption in Liaoning” as the theme, organized a series of cultural tourism, sports and market promotion activities in various places, mainly including theatrical performances, exhibition broadcasts, talent competitions, intangible cultural heritage shopping, specialty markets, rural picking, gourmet travel photography, There are 206 special cultural and tourism festivals and activities in ten categories, including hot spring health care, flower and bird watching, and spring outing, and 132 consumption promotion activities such as food festivals and shopping festivals. There are 141 sports-themed activities such as “Liaoning” marathon series, national fitness competition and sports carnival.

The linkage of culture, tourism, sports and business, frequent measures to benefit the people, and rich and colorful activities have made the province’s cultural and tourism market show a strong momentum of “fueling and speeding up” on the first day of the “May 1” holiday. On April 29, the province held a total of 358 cultural and tourism consumption activities, and issued more than 8 million yuan of tourism consumption vouchers. Various tourist attractions have launched discount promotions and holiday tourism products, attracting a large number of tourists to visit. Six 5A-level tourist attractions in the province received 69,702 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 28.8%. More than 70,000 people visited the 87 museums opened in the province on the first day. The Provincial Museum held 4 temporary exhibitions including the “Blue and White Qingyun” Yuan blue and white porcelain exhibition, and the number of audience reservations has reached the upper limit. The provincial public cultural service center further expanded the supply of public cultural services, and carried out more than 50 performances of various exhibitions.

At the same time, in order to ensure the safety and order of the holiday market, the cultural and tourism departments of the province, city, and county (district) respectively dispatched multiple inspection teams to cultural and tourist places with relatively dense personnel to inspect the entrances and exits of scenic spots, important tourist spots, and large-scale amusement parks. Conduct on-site inspection and supervision of key areas and key parts such as facilities, urge all places to conscientiously implement the requirements and safety responsibilities of “Class B and B Management”, improve relevant measures, plug loopholes, and make up for shortcomings. On April 29, the province’s cultural market comprehensive law enforcement team dispatched a total of 2,099 law enforcement officers and inspected 860 cultural and tourist sites. As of 17:00 on April 29, the province’s cultural and tourism markets were safe and stable, and no tourism safety accidents or major tourism complaints had been received.



