A press conference on the implementation of tax and fee support policies in our province and the implementation of the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Taxation” was held

News from our newspaper on March 31 (Reporter Cheng Yao and Zhang Ling)On March 31, the Provincial Government Information Office held a press conference on “Heilongjiang Province’s implementation of tax support policies and the implementation of the “Convenience of Taxation Spring Breeze Action””. Supporting policies and the implementation of the “Spring Breeze Action to Convenience Tax Handling” The holding of the press conference also marks the official launch of the 32nd tax publicity month in our province with the theme of “benefiting thousands of families to build modernization together”.

The reporter learned from the press conference that in 2022, the province will add a total of 39.32 billion yuan in new tax cuts and fee reductions and tax refunds and deferrals, which will effectively help companies reduce tax costs and ease pressure. Value-added tax invoice data shows that in 2022, the purchase amount of enterprises in the province will increase by 6.5% year-on-year.

Li Xingwei, member of the party committee and deputy director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation, introduced that in order to implement various tax and fee support policies and fully serve the economic development of Longjiang, the province’s taxation system focuses on three aspects. The first is to implement list management to help the industry develop. The second is to carry out point-to-point push to realize the policy to find people. Since 2023, the system has cumulatively pushed various tax and fee preferential policies to taxpayers and payers more than 1.31 million times, and pushed bonus bills more than 48,000 times. The third is to implement grid coverage to ensure that everyone enjoys what he deserves. Make every effort to create a “digital + grid” policy promotion dual engine, and carry out combined, three-dimensional, and wide-coverage policy guidance and publicity.

This year, the “Government Work Report” of the Two Sessions of Heilongjiang Province made deployments for the construction of smart taxation for the first time, and put forward the work requirements of “building smart taxation and reducing collection costs”. At the press conference, Yu Yingzhe, member of the Party Committee and Chief Economist of the Heilongjiang Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation, introduced that in February this year, the Provincial Taxation Bureau issued the “2023 Implementation Plan for Smart Tax Construction in Heilongjiang Province” to integrate and comprehensively promote the following “Smart taxation” led by “smart digital empowerment, smart taxation, smart tax collection and management, smart government affairs, and smart security” (“five smarts”) promotes the construction of digitalization based on “data + rules” and “credit + risk” Tax collection and management methods, focus on improving tax law compliance and social satisfaction, and further reduce collection costs.

This year, the tax department of our province, with the theme of “handling civil affairs well and modernizing services”, has carried out the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Tax Administration” for the tenth consecutive year, further detailed and implemented two batches of 42 service measures of the State Administration of Taxation, and launched them in batches 145 action missions.

For large enterprises and large projects, we will give full play to the advantages of the industry expert team to carry out customized services. For small and medium-sized enterprises, deepen the promotion of “bank-tax interaction” work, give full play to the important role of tax credit information in the construction of an inclusive financial system, and help small and micro enterprises solve financing problems. From January to March this year, the province’s small and micro enterprises obtained bank loans of 3.71 billion yuan through “bank-tax interaction”, a year-on-year increase of 37.4%.

Li Xingwei introduced that “bank-tax interaction” means that the taxation department submits part of the tax-related information of the enterprise to the financial institution in accordance with the law and the authorization of the enterprise. The financial institution uses this information to optimize the credit model and provide trustworthy small and micro enterprises. Tax Credit Loan.

The reporter learned from the press conference that the province’s taxation system has implemented a series of tax and fee support policies in detail, effectively helping Longjiang enterprises to rebound in sales and profitability. Value-added tax invoice data shows that in 2022, the province’s corporate invoice sales revenue will increase by 11% year-on-year, which is 126.9% of 2019.

In terms of supporting R&D of enterprises, policies such as increasing the super deduction ratio of R&D expenses have been integrated, and the innovation motivation of enterprises has been significantly improved.

Wei Zhe, member of the party committee and deputy director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation, introduced that since the implementation of the Enterprise Income Tax Law on January 1, 2008, it has been clarified that “the research and development expenses incurred by the enterprise can be deducted according to the facts. 50% of the research and development expenses % super deduction”, my country’s research and development expenses super deduction policy is gradually increasing. In 2018, the super deduction ratio of all enterprises will be increased to 75%. In 2021, the super deduction ratio of manufacturing enterprises will be increased from 75% to 100%. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the super deduction ratio of all enterprises will be increased to 100%, and a document will be issued recently to implement the super deduction policy of research and development expenses as a long-term institutional arrangement.

From January to September 2022, a total of 1,288 enterprises in the province enjoy the preferential policy of super deduction of R&D expenses. The super deduction amount of R&D expenses is 4.25 billion yuan, and the corporate income tax reduction and exemption is 1.06 billion yuan.