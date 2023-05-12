Our response to the assassination of Iyad al-Hassani, a member of the Military Council, will continue – Al-Ghad TV

Today, Friday, the United Nations called on Israel to abide by its international obligations and take further measures to ensure that Palestinian civilians are not targeted.

This came during a television interview with Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, with Al-Ghad TV, stressing at the same time the need for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Farhan Haq stressed that the United Nations is doing everything in its power to stop the escalation between the Israeli army and the Palestinian factions, explaining that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli strikes against Palestinian civilians, as well as the missile fires on the Israelis.

He revealed that the United Nations is in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and countries in the region to reach a cease-fire, and urges the need for restraint.

The UN official appealed to Israel to open the border crossings with the Gaza Strip to ensure the delivery of food aid and medicine, especially after reports were issued about the depletion of fuel and power outages in hospitals and homes in Gaza.

He continued, “Unfortunately, there are areas damaged by the Israeli bombing, but the priority now is to force the two sides to cease fire.”

And he added, “The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, spoke with all parties, as did the Special Coordinator regarding communication with partners, and also called on the Security Council to stop the violence immediately.”

As for the points that stand in the way of a cease-fire, Farhan Haq said that there are differences in viewpoints between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but we are continuing to work on resolving them.

Farhan Haq reaffirmed that the United Nations will press for a cease-fire, as well as stop the policy of assassinations against Palestinian leaders.

The deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations concluded his remarks that Egypt is making great efforts for a cease-fire.

And the Israeli army announced, this evening, Friday, the assassination of the leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Iyad Al-Hassani.