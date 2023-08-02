‘Our Shore’: the story of Chocó told by its protagonists

● It is a podcast that allows you to immerse yourself in the history and culture of the Colombian Pacific

told by those who have lived and starred in it, challenging traditional narratives and building collaborative knowledge.

● It will be available from August 4 on Spotify and other platforms.

Chocó, a department full of history and culture, is preparing to relate this richness through our shorean eight-episode podcast, which will be launched on August 4, and with which it seeks to change the perspective and stereotyped vision that people have of the region.

This sound series transforms the traditional way of building knowledge by valuing and recognizing the knowledge of local communities, since its own inhabitants act as co-investigators and co-producers, exploring their past and present.

Catalina Muñoz, one of the promoters of this project, historian and professor at the Universidad de los Andes, highlights the importance of broadening the perspective on the conflict, challenging the existing hierarchies. In this sense, “Our Shore is distinguished by its focus on collaborative construction, where academics, communicators and social leaders of the communities whose history is narrated are co-authors of the product.”

Jenry Serna Córdoba, social leader of Riosucio and producer of the project, who has experienced the effects of the conflict, emphasizes that “producing and listening to these stories has been an experience that shows that content of this magnitude can really be generated in the territory. It allows us to know more about our people, our territory and even ourselves”.

Ana Luisa Ramírez, a community leader from Riosucio and the main voice of this production, expresses her enthusiasm for being able to share the history of Chocó through this podcast:

“To be able to talk about it now and tell it through a podcast. I think that’s going to be a wonderful thing. It is a story that many are going to know and that is going to help especially our young people, so that our story continues and is not lost”.

In addition to the launch of the podcast, the project offers teaching materials to teachers who are interested in using them in educational activities to promote critical thinking and inclusive learning.

There is no doubt that this is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of Chocó, told through those who have lived and starred in it.

Podcast link on Spotify:

