Out for slaughterhouse in Bad Bramstedt – 250 employees affected | > – News

Status: 05/26/2023 3:50 p.m As early as July 31, the slaughterhouse in the District of Segeberg be closed – 250 jobs will then be lost. The company speaks of an adjustment to the current market situation. It is still unclear what will happen next for the employees.

The Vion Food Group plans to close its slaughterhouse in Bad Bramstedt on July 31st. The company is the northernmost cattle slaughterhouse in Germany – 250 employees are currently employed there. A reconciliation of interests and a social plan are now to be drawn up for them. The latter also provides for a transfer to other Vion locations in Germany.

The employees were shocked, said the spokesman for the union Food-Genuss-Gaststätten (NGG) to NDR Schleswig-Holstein. The workforce did not expect the news because the company’s sales were actually good. According to the NGG, affected Vion employees who want to continue working in the meat industry would have to move to North Rhine-Westphalia because the slaughterhouses in Schleswig-Holstein are currently not looking for staff.

VIDEO: What does the closure of the Vion slaughterhouse mean for SH? (1min)

Company cites declining meat consumption as the reason

According to the company, the closure is a consequence of the current market situation and the general social trend towards less meat consumption. Vion cites the declining cattle population in northern Germany and the overcapacities on the slaughterhouse market as specific reasons. According to the NGG, the declining meat consumption in society is not an argument for the closure. According to the union, Vion could have continued to operate the site with fewer animals.

According to Vion, slaughtering at the Bad Bramstedt site has decreased in recent years. NGG, on the other hand, suspects that Vion won’t slaughter everything they can in order to be able to present bad numbers. Instead, animals would be supplied to competitors.

The location in Neumünster will remain

The subsidiary Vion breeding and livestock GmbH in Neumünster should remain in place. According to the company, the closure of the Bad Bramstedt site is “a further step in the consolidation of the slaughterhouse landscape”. The company in Bad Bramstedt has been criticized time and again in recent years – also because, among other things, animal welfare standards have not been observed.

Other slaughterhouses cannot meet the demand

It is not yet clear what will happen to the amount of around 3,200 cattle from the surrounding area that are normally slaughtered weekly in Bad Bramstedt. 80 percent of the cows slaughtered at Vion come from within a radius of 100 kilometers of the farm. Agriculture Minister Werner Schwarz (CDU) speaks of a severe blow to meat and agriculture in Schleswig-Holstein. 30 percent of cattle slaughtering in SH takes place in Bad Bramstedt. According to Schwarz, the other cattle slaughterhouses in the country are too small to absorb the loss of the Vion site. From this he draws the conclusion that in the future part of the cattle slaughter will have to be outsourced to other federal states.