Out of control car rolled over in Kocaeli – Current News

News

Out of control car rolled over in Kocaeli

Chicken, Gulf town 95 Houses Kiraz Junction occurred on. According to the information received, 41 AEC 840 plate car he was able to do a somersault. Citizens who saw the accident, citizens inside the car To 112 Emergency Call Center reported. Health and police teams were dispatched to the area upon the notification. Two injured were taken to hospital after first aid. The car that rolled over was removed from the road with the help of a tow truck.

An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

