Out of danger two policemen injured in criminal attack in the South of Cesar

Two police officers were injured after an attack on a patrol attached to the Traffic and Transportation Directorate, during road control work on the Troncal del Caribe, La Floresta sector, municipality of Pailitas, Cesar.

The Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, who explained that the police officers were assisted by other units and transferred them to the local hospital in Pailitas where they remain out of danger.

Troops from the Fifth Brigade of the National Army, as well as the Police, are present in the area. Esquivel reiterated the call to the national government to enforce the bilateral ceasefire and requested an increase in the footing of force for the southern municipalities of Cesar, where illegal armed groups are present.

Colonel Luis Exberto León, commander of the Cesar Police, reiterated that the uniformed men are out of danger, since they were immediately helped with the support of the Army patrols that were in the area.

“They were doing their patrol work on the roads, helping the mobility of the department. The commission was attacked by a burst of shots, presumably from a rifle. The case is being investigated, ”he said.

The injured uniformed officers are Mayor Félix Vega León, who was injured in the neck; and patrolman Brayan Orellano Arrieta with a splinter injury to one eye.

This would be the second attack against the National Police in the area, since on April 22 the sub-intendent Eduard Meriño Arrieta was injured in a shooting attack while he was doing surveillance work around the urban perimeter of the Torcoroma de Pailitas neighborhood.

