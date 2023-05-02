Home » Out of fear, students do not attend classes in eastern Cali
Out of fear, students do not attend classes in eastern Cali

The clashes between gangs in eastern Cali are generating multiple inconveniences for the citizens of this sector.

The investigations of the authorities defined that the famous ‘invisible borders’which generate terror in the citizens of this sector of Cali, are the main trigger of these warlike confrontations.

One of the scourges generated by this situation has to do with the fact that students are not attending classes regularly due to the fear generated by the insecurity that is occurring in the area.

This was confirmed by Bilmer Calero Padilla, rector of the ‘Hernando Navia Varón’ Commercial Technical Institute, adding sexual exploitation and drug salestwo aspects that also alter the student community of this community.

Cali Police position:

General Daniel Gualdrón, General Commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cali, confirmed that they will continue to carry out operations in the environment and indoors of educational institutions to counteract quarrels.

These interventions in educational establishments have as a premise to find the capture of the people who infringe in the locality and thus, dismantle these criminal gangs.

Complaint by a Cali Councilor:

The councilman, Roberto Ortiz, sent a message on his Twitter account to the Secretary of Security of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, and his education counterpart, Darwin Lenis, in order to protect the lives of the students of the Monseñor Arcila Educational Institution located in the Marroquín neighborhood, commune 14 of the capital of the Valley.

According to the lobbyist, more than 20 students have received threats. Of this amount, 15 decided not to attend classes during the whole week and another 9 chose to withdraw permanently from the educational establishment.

See also  Strict action will be taken against provocative and insulting posts on social media: Peace meeting in Tandoor, Address of Additional SP

Adding the councilor to this statement, that the families of these young students are also intimidated by these invisible barriers and gangs that “they put the integrity of the entire school population at risk”he quoted in his trill.

