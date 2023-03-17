In the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi and qualified for the final where they will face Multan Sultans.

In the match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, Lahore Qalandars achieved the target of 172 runs for the loss of five wickets.

On behalf of Lahore Qalandars, opener Mirza Tahir Baig played an important role by scoring a half century.

Peshawar Zalmi could not strengthen their grip on the match despite getting the first three wickets early and on the other hand, Lahore Qalandars did not act hastily like in the previous matches and continued to chase the target cautiously.

In the 18th over of the innings of Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi got a chance to get a wicket at an important time, but they could not take advantage of it and Amir Jamal dropped the catch of Sikandar Raza. But he was bowled after hitting a boundary in the same over.

In the last two overs of the match, Lahore Qalandars needed just nine runs to win, which they got in seven balls. This was the first time in this PSL season that Lahore Qalandars successfully chased down the target.

In this way, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face each other for the second time in a row tomorrow i.e. Saturday evening in the final of PSL. Earlier in the last season also the final was played between the same two teams in which Lahore Qalandars won.

After losing the match against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said that the bowling was a bit better but his team had given the target less.

Babar Azam said, ‘After the kind of start we got, we should have made more runs.’

In the match, Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, scored 171 runs in the allotted 20 overs thanks to the excellent batting of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris. Babar Azam scored 42 and Mohammad Haris scored 85 runs. The disappointing thing for Peshawar Zalmi was that apart from these two batsmen, no one could play a big innings, which slowed down the pace of Peshawar Zalmi’s runs.

In the last match of this season, Babar Azam also became the highest run scorer in this season of PSL.

On the other hand, despite the early dismissal of Makhif Zaman in pursuit of the target by Lahore Qalandars, the partnerships continued to happen intermittently due to which they were able to reach the target.