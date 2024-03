Street lamps that fail, incomplete plans, street lighting that does not correspond to the current state of the art: that is the less than pleasing result that is giving Traun Mayor Karl-Heinz Koll (VP) a headache. 3.9 million euros will be needed in the coming years to correct the existing deficiencies and modernize the system. These expenses were not included in the budget. New company is responsible How this could have happened is beyond Koll

Share this: Facebook

X