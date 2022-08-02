When people were still discussing that “learning difficulties” could be cured, the outpatient clinic was fully booked. At the end of July, the news about the opening of the Learning Difficulty Clinic in the Pediatric Hospital of Fudan University was trending. The related topic has been read more than 50 million times. I had it when I was a kid.”

On August 1st, the surging news reporter inquired at the Internet Hospital of the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University and found that the “learning difficulties” outpatient clinic belongs to the psychology department.

At present, the appointments for the outpatient clinic for learning difficulties are very tight. The reporter saw that the number source for August 4th and August 11th that can be booked online has been sold out.

Although netizens expressed all kinds of empathy and ridicule about “learning difficulties”, the medical reasons behind it deserve more serious consideration.

On August 1, the official WeChat account of the Department of Psychology of Fudan Pediatric Hospital “revealed the secret” of the outpatient clinic for learning difficulties. The doctor in charge of the relevant department bluntly stated that learning difficulties are the result of many factors that lead to children’s poor learning status and poor grades.

To put it simply, children’s learning difficulties may be caused by various neurodevelopmental problems, emotional and mental disorders, cultural and environmental adverse factors, in addition to family education reasons.

According to the Psychology Department of Fudan Children’s Hospital, domestic and foreign research reports show that the incidence of learning difficulties is about 20%, and the number of boys is higher than that of girls.

Expanding the analysis, the pediatric hospital doctor said that the “learning difficulty” caused by the first neurodevelopmental problem actually has a series of physiological reasons. These physical problems may include “learning disabilities” (including reading disabilities, writing disabilities, math disabilities, etc.), “attention deficit hyperactivity disorder”, “mental developmental delay”, “autism spectrum disorder (autism)”, etc. , these are all problems related to the development of the nervous system.

“Among them, children with ‘Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder’ are the most common cases in our outpatient clinic. These children have difficulty in concentrating their attention due to their imperfect neurodevelopment, resulting in easy distraction, daze, and fear of difficulties when studying. Affecting academic performance,” the doctor said.

Another common situation is “learning disabilities” (including reading disabilities, writing disabilities, math disabilities, etc.), these children although normal intelligence, but the development of a specific learning ability is behind, affecting the corresponding academic performance.

The doctor said that these two types of children are often misunderstood by parents and teachers as “elementary school scum” or “little slackers” who don’t like to learn. But in fact, after regular treatment, including drug therapy, behavioral therapy, professional rehabilitation training, etc., the situation of these children can be greatly improved, and even from “student scum” to “student master”.

Beyond that, there are broader neurodevelopmental problems, such as “mental retardation” and “autism spectrum disorder,” that have a greater impact on learning. The doctor said that if such children can participate in professional rehabilitation training and cooperate with teaching assistance, they can also make significant progress.

“About a third of the children who come to the outpatient clinic for learning difficulties have some emotional and mental and psychological disorders, such as ‘school adjustment disorder’, ‘anxiety and depression’, etc.” The doctor said, especially in middle school. The proportion of children with emotional problems is very high. Under the influence of anxiety, tension and depression, children will lose energy, cannot concentrate, easily give up when encountering difficulties, and lack self-confidence, which has a great impact on their learning status.

“Many children are even addicted to the Internet after being hit by emotional problems and learning regression. They lose interest in learning and fight against adults. They are misunderstood by parents and teachers as ‘adolescent rebellion’,” said the doctor.

In the face of children with emotional problems, doctors usually provide comprehensive treatment, mobilize the child’s family and school to provide psychological support to the child, and then cooperate with professional drug therapy and psychotherapy to bring the child’s learning and psychology back on track.

“Of course, we will also encounter many children with learning difficulties. In fact, the children themselves do not have much difficulties, but under the influence of parents’ inappropriate education methods or inappropriate learning environments, they have not achieved the ideal learning state. “The doctor said.

For example, some families arrange children with a heavy learning burden and have no time for exercise and play; some families change the parents who guide their children to study, and the children are not quite used to the new tutoring methods; some families have a noisy learning environment, and the children It’s hard to get into studying quietly.

The reporter saw on the official website of Fudan Pediatric Hospital that the Psychology Department of the hospital mainly focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of various psychological and behavioral problems and mental disorders in children and adolescents aged 0-18. and the Psychological Development Clinic, Chronic Pain and Feeding Disorders Clinic.

Psychological assessments carried out by the Department of Psychology include intelligence tests, attention tests, psychological development assessments, personality tests, and various psychiatric symptoms and behavioral assessments. Various forms of psychotherapy, including play therapy, family therapy, and parent training, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of children with ADHD, autism, and various unexplained pain, vomiting, or other physical symptoms.

From a national perspective, there are not a few hospitals that open outpatient clinics for “learning difficulties”. According to public reports, many children’s hospitals such as the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to the Capital Institute of Pediatrics, Hunan Children’s Hospital, Jinan Children’s Hospital, and Nanjing Children’s Hospital have opened outpatient clinics for “learning difficulties”.