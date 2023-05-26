Home » Outpatient emergencies will be open shorter, the ministry wants to shorten them by two hours
News

Outpatient emergencies will be open shorter, the ministry wants to shorten them by two hours

The Ministry of Health proposes that outpatient emergency rooms only open until eight in the evening, instead of until 10:00 p.m. It is part of the Strategy for general ambulatory care until 2030, which they prepared with professional companies.

The reason is mainly the overworkedness of Slovak medical professionals, which is a consequence of the lack of ambulatory general practitioners and especially paediatricians. According to Elena Prokopová, the main specialist for general care of children and adolescents, office hours will be shortened from September this year or from January next year.

Outpatient pediatricians are afraid that if office hours are not shortened, many of them will leave the clinics because they will no longer be able to handle it. Today, emergency services operate on weekdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to the new office hours should end by 8:00 p.m. and on weekends and holidays they would start at eight in the morning.

