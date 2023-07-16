Home » Outrage and demonstrations of motorcyclists after the death of Eric Melo
by admin
The death of Eric Melo Solano in the midst of an alleged police pursuit has generated deep indignation among the motorcycle community in Santa Marta. On the afternoon of this July 15, there have been various demonstrations and protests in repudiation of the tragic event.

One of the most prominent incidents occurred on 30th Street with 13, near the Minuto de Dios neighborhood, where a group of motorcyclists gathered to express their rejection and demand justice for the death of Melo Solano. In a video circulating on social networks, you can see how protesters set fire to objects and obstructing the movement of vehicles in the area.

Motorcyclists blocked the passage of vehicles on Calle 30 with Carrera 13

At the same time, in the Santa Marta Public Market sector, near the Liceo del Caribe school, another group of motorcyclists set the motorcycle of a traffic agent from the District Mayor’s Office on fire.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety of citizens and the restoration of public order in the affected area. Likewise, they are carrying out investigations to clarify the facts that arose as a result of the death of Solano apple tree.

