Home » Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to death
News

Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to death

by admin
Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to death

Outrage and repudiation in Palermo has caused the murder of a person stabbed in the pink zone of that municipality.

The moment of a fight was recorded on video where one person stabbed another several times and died. The event occurred in the pink zone, in the center of Palermo.

The perpetrator stabbed him several times and prevented people from helping the wounded man. The public had to perceive this horrible scene. When the victim collapsed and fell to the ground, the assailant was still waiting for him to die like a trophy in a bullfight.

This fact has caused indignation and impotence in the civilized community of Palermo. Leaders and social leaders have expressed their voice of repudiation pointing out this fact as an act of savagery. This type of fights during the month of May increased on weekends at night in the pink zone of Palermo.

It may interest you: Captured for personal injury to a child in Teruel

The community will make a strong call to the authorities of the mayor’s office, police, municipal council and prosecutor’s office to proceed in accordance with the rule of law. The inhabitants of Palermo expect the authorities to exercise control and also expect good coexistence from the citizens.

See also  Japan will start the third dose of new crown vaccination as soon as December, the prime minister said full public expense

You may also like

They assemble the first pump at the San...

The mayor of Aguachica assured that he did...

Municipality of Naples – The Municipality of Naples...

Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces,...

The European Central Bank faces the challenge of...

“Starting afresh from people”, the theme at the...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulations to Erdogan

Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107...

The unity of the nation is the real...

Real Sociedad qualifies for the Champions League, Espanyol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy