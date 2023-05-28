Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to death

Outrage and repudiation in Palermo has caused the murder of a person stabbed in the pink zone of that municipality.

The moment of a fight was recorded on video where one person stabbed another several times and died. The event occurred in the pink zone, in the center of Palermo.

The perpetrator stabbed him several times and prevented people from helping the wounded man. The public had to perceive this horrible scene. When the victim collapsed and fell to the ground, the assailant was still waiting for him to die like a trophy in a bullfight.

This fact has caused indignation and impotence in the civilized community of Palermo. Leaders and social leaders have expressed their voice of repudiation pointing out this fact as an act of savagery. This type of fights during the month of May increased on weekends at night in the pink zone of Palermo.

The community will make a strong call to the authorities of the mayor’s office, police, municipal council and prosecutor’s office to proceed in accordance with the rule of law. The inhabitants of Palermo expect the authorities to exercise control and also expect good coexistence from the citizens.