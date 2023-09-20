Outrage over aggression against workers in Ibagué

A case of obvious workplace harassment involving two businessmen from Ibagué was reported through social networks and is the subject of investigation by the authorities.

Through a video recorded by one of those affected, two businessmen brothers from Ibagué are exposed while they shout, insult and slap their workers.

You can see how the first brother tells one of the workers “Respect, son of a bitch, train yourself, train yourself and lower your arms.”

When they ask him to calm down, he responds, “calm down your fucking mother. Train yourself, or you leave.” In the video you can see that each time the insistence and aggressiveness of the businessman is increasing.

This first subject assures that “Mr. Gustavo Charry is in charge here, whoever likes it” and then proceeds to extend his hand and make the gesture of “having a gun” and point it at the worker’s head while repeating “and if you He is going to stay here, do you know how he is with me?”

Then, the recording cuts off and you see a woman passing by saying “I don’t forgive you for that, you respect my colleagues” and it is at that moment that the second brother takes action, yelling at his worker “you respect me.” ” and approaches him in a defiant and intimidating manner.

Between screams, you can see how the first brother calls the woman who was defending her companions a “big whore.”

Statements against the facts

This case has shocked the country. President Gustavo Petro reposted the recording of what happened in Ibagué on his Twitter, along with the legend “they confuse being businessmen with being slavers. They go beyond the dignity of the worker. That is why they oppose labor reform.”

The Vice Minister of Labor Relations, Edwin Palma Egea, in an interview with Blu Radio, stated that there is violence that is included in Law 1010 as a manifestation of harassment at work and, obviously, there may even be “a crime that the authorities must investigate. As far as we are concerned, we have already started a labor inspection in this company to verify the circumstances of time, manner and place to begin the corresponding investigations.”

On the other hand, Bruce Mac Master, president of the National Association of Industrialists, Andi, rejected the acts experienced and stated that “he calls himself a businessman but that he is a shame for all the people who work and believe in Colombia. There is no doubt that we must all reject this fact with strength and conviction.”

One of the workers stated in an interview for Caracol Radio that “we had to put up with the threats and insults from that man. “There had previously been an atmosphere of violence, but what happened on Saturday was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

