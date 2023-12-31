Outrage over overcrowded aquarium in Delhaize store: “The live lobsters are just lying on top of the dead ones” (Oudenaarde)

The agreed number of lobsters in the aquarium of the Delhaize branch in Nederename had clearly been exceeded. — © RR

NEDERENAME –

Several customers of the Delhaize branch in Nederename have expressed their dissatisfaction about the fact that lobsters were piled up in an aquarium that was too small. The independent operator does not wish to respond, but has now been reprimanded by the head office.

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM

Tobias Leenaert from Maarkedal drew attention to the facts with a post on social media. As the founder of ProVeg International, he has thousands of followers. His post spread like wildfire and provoked a lot of outrage.

“If we treat animals this way in front of everyone, how do we treat them when no one sees it?” he is clear in a response. “How very sad – for the lobsters and for us as people – that something like this can happen, and that almost everyone either participates in it or ignores it without a second thought. We will one day look back on this as a society with such deep shame, amazement and anger.”

Overcrowded

Evelien Eylenbosch from Zottegem also saw the post and is not happy about it. She is the local chairman of the Animal Welfare Council. “Stunned, that’s how I felt when I saw Tobias’ post,” she says. “You can literally take overcrowding here: the living ones just lie on top of the dead ones.”

“When I posted a comment about this worrying phenomenon on the store’s page, I was hoping for a response from management and action: recognizing the problem and doing something about it. However, my comment was deleted and I was suddenly unable to post anything on their Facebook page. The unnecessary animal suffering was simply covered up.” (Read more below the photo)

Evelien Eylenbosch was appointed this year as the first chairman of the Animal Welfare Council in Zottegem. — © RR

Evelien is a customer at Delhaize and indicates that she is very disappointed for that reason. “It is true that live lobsters are sold in limited quantities in most Delhaize branches throughout the year – which I also think is terrible – but there are limits. In any case, lobsters have already gone through a long ordeal during transport before they end up in the store.”

“But if you know that these are solitary creatures that get a lot of stress from others of their kind that come too close, then as an animal lover you will find it difficult to tolerate the overcrowded tanks during the holidays, with large numbers of dead lobsters lying among the live ones. Sure, a lobster looks less cute than the average pet, but these too are living creatures. Delhaize apparently has guidelines on the maximum number of lobsters per tank, the end of the year should not be an excuse to violate these.”

Prescribed number exceeded

The manager of the Delhaize branch in Nederename does not wish to respond. Delhaize’s national spokesperson Roel Dekelver does. “No, this is really not possible,” he says. “At Delhaize we are strict about the number of lobsters that are allowed in an aquarium in the store and that number has clearly been exceeded here.”

“This is an exceptional violation. Because there is so much demand for lobsters during this busy end-of-year period, the manager had no better option than to exceed the number. We have now contacted him from the head office and urged all our other branches not to make the same mistake.”