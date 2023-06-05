Outrageous lack of civic culture on Avenida del Ferrocarril

The situation that has been causing outrage among the well-to-do community has been going on for several months and which they assure that the operators of the city cleaning company have not finished cleaning when the waste is being dumped again.

The complaints indicate that some merchants and street vendors in the sector are part of this lack of culture and civility, which is why they call on the district authorities and the Metropolitan Police to be more vigilant and bring these unscrupulous people to heel. that in addition to making that part of the capital of the department ugly, they contribute to environmental pollution and threaten the health of those who remain in that sector. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen