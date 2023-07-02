Outrageous! Man killed an anteater in Valle del Cauca

A very great sadness was felt on social networks after a video became known that went viral, where he looks like a man with a wit in the Cauca’s Valley physically assaults an anteater, to the point of killing it.

The mistreatment of animals does not stop and on this occasion a species that is exotic in our country, but which is present in various parts of the world, was horribly murdered by an alleged sugarcane cutter who began to hit it with an ax, and then ended up lifeless. .

Next to this man, another was trying to help him with a shovel, so that the animal would not resist this situation, while the other people who were next to him yelled at him from afar not to kill him, due to what this species represents in the ecosystem where it develops.

As the man listened to some of his companions, he also replied that “I was going to kill him” and that they “leave it to him.” However, she knocked him unconscious to some laughter from the people who observed the events.

The director of the CVC spoke about this fact with the anteater

“Absolute rejection of the crime of an anteater, a defenseless animal, essential for insect control, at the hands of an alleged sugarcane cutter. I ask for the support of the entire community to help me identify this person so that the full weight of the law falls on him.