“Outside of Cuba there is more work and I am going to tell you why”

Cuban Tiktoker Goes Viral with Ironical Take on Food Scarcity

A Cuban Tiktoker living abroad has sparked a social media frenzy with his ironic video highlighting the vast differences in food options between living outside of Cuba and on the island.

In the video, the user “I can’t with you” humorously points out the overwhelming variety and abundance of food options available abroad compared to the limited choices in Cuba. He specifically focuses on bread, stating, “Outside of Cuba you have more work than in Cuba and I’m going to tell you why. For example, bread, look at the number of types of bread there are here: bread with oil, without oil, rice bread, without rice, with butter, without butter…,” highlighting the numerous options available.

He goes on to contrast this with the limited bread options in Cuba, stating, “In Cuba there is only one bread: cassava. You go and your head doesn’t hurt. You took it and went home.”

The Tiktoker’s ironic take also extends to other items such as toilet paper, where he jokes about the excessive variety for a single “butt,” contrasting it with the simplicity of using a newspaper in Cuba.

The video has garnered a flood of responses from Cuban viewers abroad, with many expressing their agreement and sharing their own experiences. Some have commented on the relief of having so many options, while others have jokingly mentioned the stress of decision-making.

The video also reminded many of the stark differences in availability of basic necessities, with some referencing the lack of political plurality in Cuba.

This isn’t the first time that a Cuban abroad has been amazed by the variety of products available in supermarkets. Earlier this year, a viral video captured a young Cuban woman’s emotional reaction to seeing a wide array of bread options in a supermarket in the United States, contrasting it with the scarcity and moldy bread she experienced in Cuba.

The video has resonated with many Cubans, highlighting the stark disparities in available resources between life on the island and abroad. It serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by those who have recently emigrated from Cuba and the stark contrast they experience when encountering a reality so far removed from the scarcity and limitations of their home country.

