OUTSIDE THE WALLS – The documentary on the Prati district in London and New York

The Roman director Andrea Natale wanted to make a gesture of love towards his city by making a documentary on his neighborhood, Prati, considered one of the most elegant in Rome. In tandem with another director Giuseppe Sciarra, who has recently joined the staff of the revived Filmstudio at the Tordinona Theater, he has created a 35-minute work with the emblematic title: “Out of the walls“, giving voice to those who populate the Prati district, between amarcord and a bitter sweet present.

“Out of the walls” was recently completed but is already enjoying considerable success in international festivals, breaking the bank at two film festivals, one in London and one in New York. Al New York Movie Awards received the Golden Awards while at the London Movie Awards it won as best short documentary. A great achievement for the two authors who already count several cinematic successes together and separately in Italy and abroad.

Following these awards, the documentary on Prati di Natale and Sciarra will be screened both in the Big Apple and in the London capital in two of its symbolic locations: in New York at the Kraine Theater and in London at the Close Up, a cult venue for independent London cinema located in the of Spitalfields. Every month both events select and screen auteur shorts and feature films.